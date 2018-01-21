Tom Brady hit Danny Amendola for a four-yard touchdown pass with less than three minutes remaining the fourth quarter to give the New England Patriots a 24–20 lead over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Championship.

Amendola managed to get a 20-yard punt return to set up the Patriots' offense at the Jacksonville 30-yard line.

This marked the Patriots' first lead in the game since the first quarter.

Watch the play below:

Danny Amendola the former Eagles practice Squad player makes GREAT catch to give Patriots lead!!!



pic.twitter.com/5pagNVh3Xq — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) January 21, 2018

If the Patriots hold on to win the game, this would be Tom Brady's go-ahead drive in the fourth quarter or overtime in the playoffs.