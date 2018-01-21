Watch: Danny Amendola Touchdown Gives Patriots 23–20 Lead With Super Bowl On The Line

Screenshot broadcast

Danny Amendola gave the Patriots' their first lead since the first quarter.

By Chris Chavez
January 21, 2018

Tom Brady hit Danny Amendola for a four-yard touchdown pass with less than three minutes remaining the fourth quarter to give the New England Patriots a 24–20 lead over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Championship.

Amendola managed to get a 20-yard punt return to set up the Patriots' offense at the Jacksonville 30-yard line.

This marked the Patriots' first lead in the game since the first quarter.

Watch the play below:

If the Patriots hold on to win the game, this would be Tom Brady's go-ahead drive in the fourth quarter or overtime in the playoffs.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters