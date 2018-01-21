Who Is The Patriots Backup Quarterback?

New England Patriots starting quarterback Tom Brady's potential remains in question after he suffered an injury on his right hand that required stitches during Wednesday's practice.

The Patriots have Brian Hoyer as the team's backup quarterback. He has completed 123 passes for 1,287 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions on the season.

Hoyer threw for more than 300 yards against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2016-17 season. He has a 2–2 career record as a starter. His two victories came as the Texas' starting quarterback in 2015. He lost two games as the Cleveland Browns starter in 2014.

Hoyer is the backup quarterback after the Patriots traded Jacoby Brissett​ to the Indianapolis Colts and Jimmy Garoppolo to the San Francisco 49ers during the season.