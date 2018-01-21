Rob Gronkowski Out With Concussion After Helmet-To-Helmet Hit By Barry Church

Rob Gronkowski is questionable to return after a helmet-to-helmet hit.

By Chris Chavez
January 21, 2018

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski was taken out with two minutes remaining in the first half of the of Sunday's AFC Championship Game after a helmet-to-helmet hit with Barry Church.

Gronkowski looked to be a bit  unsteady as he got up to walk off the field. The Jaguars were flagged for 15 yards due to unnecessary roughness.

At the start of the fourth quarter, the team announced Gronkowski would be out for the remainder of the game.

Watch the hit below:

Gronkowski was taken to the locker room as the team follows concussion protocol. The Patriots finished the drive with a touchdown pass to James White.

Church drew criticism for the hit on social media but was defended by Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman. He tweeted, "The hit on Gronk is the only way Church could have done his job without just obliterating Gronks knee.  If he would have just hit him low most ppl would calm him dirty.  So there is nothing he can do to make everyone happy and do his job.  Unless you think he should let him catch"

The Jaguars led the Patriots 14–10 at halftime.

