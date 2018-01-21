The Philadelphia Eagles will host the Minnesota Vikings in the 2018 NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Vikings pulled off a miraculous 61-yard touchdown as time expired to beat the New Orleans Saints 29–24 in the divisional round.

The Eagles and Vikings finished the regular season with 13–3 records. The Eagles have home field advantage due to having a better head-to-head record against common opponents. If the Vikings win, they would naturally have home field advantage in the Super Bowl since it will be hosted at U.S. Bank Stadium. No NFL team has played the Super Bowl in their own stadium.

The winner of Sunday's NFC Championship will play the AFC championship, which will be contested between the New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Here's how to watch Sunday's NFC Championship

How to watch

Game time: 6:40 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.