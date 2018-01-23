Gisele Tried Getting Jay Feely To Convince Tom Brady To Retire

Last spring, Gisele Bündchen, Tom Brady's wife and supermodel, tried to get retired kicker and family friend Jay Feely to convince Tom Brady to retire but decided not to confront the New Engand Patriots quarterback about his future, according to Greg Bishop's feature in the latest issue of Sports Illustrated.

Last spring Brady and his family vacationed with retired kicker Jay Feely, a close friend from their college days at Michigan. This being Brady, Feely prefers not to disclose the locale, but he does share that Brady’s wife, the supermodel Gisele Bündchen, spent time on that trip “trying to get me to convince [Tom] to stop playing.” And, Feely adds, “she was dead serious.” Feely says he looked at his friend and told him, “Play as long as you can.” Brady smiled back and winked. “For years he wanted to prove he belonged in this league,” Feely says. “He won three Super Bowls and still used perceived slights to motivate himself. And he’s stillfinding ways to motivate himself.”

It has been no secret that Gisele has wanted Brady to retire. Brady will turn 41 in August. After last year's Super Bowl victory over the Patriots, Brady told Jim Miller's Sirius XM NFL Radio show that "If it was up to my wife, she would have me retire today. She told me that last night three times."

In May, she was asked whether she was trying to get Brady to retire on "CBS This Morning" and she said Brady suffered a concussion last season. Th NFL found no evidence of a concussion that season after reviewing all reports from “unaffiliated neurotrauma consultants and certified athletic trainer spotters who worked at Patriots’ home and away 2016 season games as well as club injury reports that were sent to the league office.”

Brady will play in his eighth Super Bowl when he faces the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium.