The Best of the Eagles’ Super Bowl Media Day Session

After the Patriots took their turn at the podiums, it was time for the Eagles to meet with the media on Monday night.

While the Pats are used to this media circus, the first-time Super Bowl players on the Eagles didn’t seem bothered by the pageantry of the event. Check out the best of Philadelphia’s hour-long media session.

When your wife is the one asking you questions during media day 👀 pic.twitter.com/HP0USZfGkf — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 30, 2018

‘I just gotta sit here and look ugly for an hour?’ — Fletcher Cox embracing media day pic.twitter.com/Vwb0hrkayV — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 30, 2018

#Eagles RB Darren Sproles, on IR, tells me he’s leaning toward returning to play, rather than retire. Says he doesn’t want to go out with an injury. “I want to go out on my terms.” Describes himself as proud of his team this year. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 30, 2018

‘That’s the worst question to ask’ 💯 pic.twitter.com/kmBst07zHM — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 30, 2018

“I woke up and I just didn’t have that joy.”@NFoles_9 reflects on a tough part of his career, where time away from the game helped bring his love for football back. Simply amazing.



📺: @nflnetwork #SBOpeningNight pic.twitter.com/Kg7uWTm2PM — NFL (@NFL) January 30, 2018

‘Do you ever smoke Blount?’



Yup. It’s media day... 😬 pic.twitter.com/VcQLCSeC3v — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 30, 2018

Alshon Jeffery taking his time to deliver the answer when asked about how close he was to signing with the Vikings last year pic.twitter.com/GubCU4RSla — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 30, 2018

With that out of the way, now we can start the real preparation for the game.