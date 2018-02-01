Philly Police Are Now Trying Gear Oil to Keep Eagles Fans From Climbing Street Poles

Crisco didn’t work, so...

By Dan Gartland
February 01, 2018

Philadelphia police thought they came up with a genius plan to keep Eagles-related celebrations civil after the NFC championship game: coat the street poles downtown in a liberal layer of Crisco. But after the police commissioner conceded on Tuesday that the vegetable shortening scheme was a bust, the cops have come up with another idea. 

The police are planning to use gear oil—the type a mechanic uses to keep your transmission running smoothly—to thwart any would-be pole climbers after the Super Bowl on Sunday, according to Fox 29 in Philadelphia.

While fans were able to scale the Crisco-coated poles with relative ease, gear oil should provide a stiffer challenge. The news station spoke to a mechanic who works with gear oil and the folks at a laundromat and came away with the conclusion that at the very least your clothes would be ruined. 

Eagles fans have been waiting since 1960 to celebrate a championship. A greasy shirt might be a reasonable price to pay 

NFL

