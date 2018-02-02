Here's a look at every Super Bowl MVP in history.
Tom Brady will have a chance to win his fifth Super Bowl MVP award when the Patriots take on the Eagles in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota.
Brady already has the most Super Bowl MVPs of all time with four. Former 49ers quarterback and Hall of Famer Joe Montana is second with three. Eli Manning, Bart Starr and Terry Bradshaw are the only other players with multiple Super Bowl MVPs, and all three quarterbacks have two.
Brady is also looking to become the second player to win back-to-back Super Bowl MVPs—Bart Starr accomplished that feat in 1967 and 1968.
Last year, Brady won the MVP after he went 43-62 for 466 yards, two touchdowns and one interception as the Patriots came back from a 28-3 deficit to beat the Falcons 34-28 in overtime.
|Year
|Winner
|Team
|Position
|1967
|Bart Starr
|Green Bay Packers
|QB
|1968
|Bart Starr
|Green Bay Packers
|QB
|1969
|Joe Namath
|New York Jets
|QB
|1970
|Len Dawson
|Kansas City Chiefs
|QB
|1971
|Chuck Howley
|Dallas Cowboys
|LB
|1972
|Roger Staubach
|Dallas Cowboys
|QB
|1973
|Jake Scott
|Miami Dolphins
|S
|1974
|Larry Csonka
|Miami Dolphins
|RB
|1975
|Franco Harris
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|RB
|1976
|Lynn Swann
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|WR
|1977
|Fred Biletnikoff
|Oakland Raiders
|WR
|1978
|Harvery Martin/Randy White
|Dallas Cowboys
|DE/DT
|1979
|Terry Bradshaw
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|QB
|1980
|Terry Bradshaw
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|QB
|1981
|Jim Plunkett
|Oakland Raiders
|QB
|1982
|Joe Montana
|San Francisco 49ers
|QB
|1983
|John Riggins
|Washington Redskins
|RB
|1984
|Marcus Allen
|Los Angeles Raiders
|RB
|1985
|Joe Montana
|San Francisco 49ers
|QB
|1986
|Richard Dent
|Chicago Bears
|DE
|1987
|Phil Simms
|New York Giants
|QB
|1988
|Doug Williams
|Washington Redskins
|QB
|1989
|Jerry Rice
|San Francisco 49ers
|WR
|1990
|Joe Montana
|San Francisco 49ers
|QB
|1991
|Ottis Anderson
|New York Giants
|RB
|1992
|Mark Rypien
|Washington Redskins
|QB
|1993
|Troy Aikman
|Dallas Cowboys
|QB
|1994
|Emmitt Smith
|Dallas Cowboys
|RB
|1995
|Steve Young
|San Francisco 49ers
|QB
|1996
|Larry Brown
|Dallas Cowboys
|CB
|1997
|Desmond Howard
|Green Bay Packers
|Kick returner
|1998
|Terrell Davis
|Denver Broncos
|RB
|1999
|John Elway
|Denver Broncos
|QB
|2000
|Kurt Warner
|St. Louis Rams
|QB
|2001
|Ray Lewis
|Baltimore Ravens
|LB
|2002
|Tom Brady
|New England Patriots
|QB
|2003
|Dexter Jackson
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|S
|2004
|Tom Brady
|New England Patriots
|QB
|2005
|Deion Branch
|New England Patriots
|WR
|2006
|Hines Ward
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|WR
|2007
|Peyton Manning
|Indianapolis Colts
|QB
|2008
|Eli Manning
|New York Giants
|QB
|2009
|Santonio Holmes
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|WR
|2010
|Drew Brees
|New Orleans Saints
|QB
|2011
|Aaron Rodgers
|Green Bay Packers
|QB
|2012
|Eli Manning
|New York Giants
|QB
|2013
|Joe Flacco
|Baltimore Ravens
|QB
|2014
|Malcolm Smith
|Seattle Seahawks
|LB
|2015
|Tom Brady
|New England Patriots
|QB
|2016
|Von Miller
|Denver Broncos
|LB
|2017
|Tom Brady
|New England Patriots
|QB