Complete List of Super Bowl MVPs

Here's a look at every Super Bowl MVP in history. 

By Daniel Rapaport
February 02, 2018

Tom Brady will have a chance to win his fifth Super Bowl MVP award when the Patriots take on the Eagles in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota. 

Brady already has the most Super Bowl MVPs of all time with four. Former 49ers quarterback and Hall of Famer Joe Montana is second with three. Eli Manning, Bart Starr and Terry Bradshaw are the only other players with multiple Super Bowl MVPs, and all three quarterbacks have two. 

Brady is also looking to become the second player to win back-to-back Super Bowl MVPs—Bart Starr accomplished that feat in 1967 and 1968.

Last year, Brady won the MVP after he went 43-62 for 466 yards, two touchdowns and one interception as the Patriots came back from a 28-3 deficit to beat the Falcons 34-28 in overtime. 

Here's a look back at ever Super Bowl MVP winner in history. 

Year Winner Team Position
1967 Bart Starr Green Bay Packers QB
1968 Bart Starr Green Bay Packers QB
1969 Joe Namath New York Jets QB
1970 Len Dawson Kansas City Chiefs QB
1971 Chuck Howley Dallas Cowboys LB
1972 Roger Staubach Dallas Cowboys QB
1973 Jake Scott Miami Dolphins S
1974 Larry Csonka Miami Dolphins RB
1975 Franco Harris Pittsburgh Steelers RB
1976 Lynn Swann Pittsburgh Steelers WR
1977 Fred Biletnikoff Oakland Raiders WR
1978 Harvery Martin/Randy White Dallas Cowboys DE/DT
1979 Terry Bradshaw Pittsburgh Steelers QB
1980 Terry Bradshaw Pittsburgh Steelers QB
1981 Jim Plunkett Oakland Raiders QB
1982 Joe Montana San Francisco 49ers QB
1983 John Riggins Washington Redskins RB
1984 Marcus Allen Los Angeles Raiders RB
1985 Joe Montana San Francisco 49ers QB
1986 Richard Dent Chicago Bears DE
1987 Phil Simms New York Giants QB
1988 Doug Williams Washington Redskins QB
1989 Jerry Rice San Francisco 49ers WR
1990 Joe Montana San Francisco 49ers QB
1991 Ottis Anderson New York Giants RB
1992 Mark Rypien Washington Redskins QB
1993 Troy Aikman Dallas Cowboys QB
1994 Emmitt Smith Dallas Cowboys RB
1995 Steve Young San Francisco 49ers QB
1996 Larry Brown Dallas Cowboys CB
1997 Desmond Howard Green Bay Packers Kick returner
1998 Terrell Davis Denver Broncos RB
1999 John Elway Denver Broncos QB
2000 Kurt Warner St. Louis Rams QB
2001 Ray Lewis Baltimore Ravens LB
2002 Tom Brady New England Patriots QB
2003 Dexter Jackson Tampa Bay Buccaneers S
2004 Tom Brady New England Patriots QB
2005 Deion Branch New England Patriots WR
2006 Hines Ward Pittsburgh Steelers WR
2007 Peyton Manning Indianapolis Colts QB
2008 Eli Manning New York Giants QB
2009 Santonio Holmes Pittsburgh Steelers WR
2010 Drew Brees New Orleans Saints QB
2011 Aaron Rodgers Green Bay Packers QB
2012 Eli Manning New York Giants QB
2013 Joe Flacco Baltimore Ravens QB
2014 Malcolm Smith Seattle Seahawks LB
2015 Tom Brady New England Patriots QB
2016 Von Miller Denver Broncos LB
2017 Tom Brady New England Patriots QB

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters