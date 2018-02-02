Here's a look at every Super Bowl MVP in history. 

Tom Brady will have a chance to win his fifth Super Bowl MVP award when the Patriots take on the Eagles in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota.

Brady already has the most Super Bowl MVPs of all time with four. Former 49ers quarterback and Hall of Famer Joe Montana is second with three. Eli Manning, Bart Starr and Terry Bradshaw are the only other players with multiple Super Bowl MVPs, and all three quarterbacks have two.

Brady is also looking to become the second player to win back-to-back Super Bowl MVPs—Bart Starr accomplished that feat in 1967 and 1968.

Last year, Brady won the MVP after he went 43-62 for 466 yards, two touchdowns and one interception as the Patriots came back from a 28-3 deficit to beat the Falcons 34-28 in overtime.

Here's a look back at ever Super Bowl MVP winner in history.