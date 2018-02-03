Winners for all the NFL's most notable awards were announced a the league's Honors ceremony on Saturday night, with Tom Brady taking home the crowned jewel of the evening, as the Patriots quarterback won his third MVP award the night before he'll try to win his sixth Super Bowl.

Brady led the NFL with 4,577 passing yards to go along with 32 touchdowns and just eight interceptions.

Rams running back Todd Gurley was named the league's offensive player of the year. Gurley led the league with 2,093 yards from scrimmage, including the second-highest rushing yards total (1,305) and another 788 receiving yards. Gurley had 13 rushing touchdowns and six receiving touchdowns.

Gurley's teammate Aaron Donald was named defensive player of the year despite missing the first game of the season due to a contract dispute. Donald had 11 sacks in 14 games.

Donald and Gurley's coach, Sean McVay, was named coach of the year for the job he did to turnaround the Rams. After Los Angeles went 4-12 in 2016, McVay led Los Angeles to an 11-5 record and the NFC West title. McVay, 32, is the youngest head coach in the NFL.

Saints running back Alvin Kamara was named offensive rookie of the year. The third-round pick out of Tennessee grad emerged as a versatile threat for New Orleans and posted 728 rushing yards and 826 receiving yards as well as 13 touchdowns.

Another New Orleans rookie took home hardware as well, as cornerback Marshon Lattimore was named defensive rookie of the year. The 11th overall pick in the 2017 draft, Lattimore had five interceptions, including one he returned for a touchdown, and 18 pass deflections.

J.J. Watt was named Walter Payton Man of the Year for his efforts in aiding Houston's recovery from Hurricane Harvey. Watt raised more than $37 million and administered the deliverance of aid directly to victims in Houston.

Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly was given the Art Rooney sportsmanship award. Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, who has been named the Giants head coach, was the assistant coach of the year. Chargers receiver Keenan Allen, who came back from an ACL tear to have 102 receptions, 1,393 receiving yards and six touchdowns, was named comeback player of the year.

A full list of winners:

MVP - Tom Brady

Offensive Player of the Year - Todd Gurley

Defensive Player of the Year - Aaron Donald

Offensive Rookie of the Year - Alvin Kamara

Defensive Rookie of the Year - Marshon Lattimore

​Walter Payton Man of the Year - J.J. Watt

​Coach of the Year - Sean McVay

Comeback Player of the Year - Keenan Allen

Assistant Coach of the Year - Pat Shurmur

​Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award - Luke Kuechly