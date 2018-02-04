Sights and Sounds From Philadelphia Eagles Fans Super Bowl Celebration

Eagles fans can not be stopped from climbing poles.

By Chris Chavez
February 04, 2018

To no surprise, Philadelphia Eagles fans are celebrating the franchise's first Super Bowl victory by climbing street poles. The Eagles won Super Bowl LII by defeating the New England Patriots 41–33 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The police department decided to stop using Crisco to grease up street poles and instead switched to hydraulic fluid to prevent fans from climbing poles. Fans were still able to climb street poles when they defeated the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship. This time, hydraulic fluid would not stop fans either.

Thousands of fans are gathering at Philadelphia's Broad Street.

