Eagles fans can not be stopped from climbing poles.
To no surprise, Philadelphia Eagles fans are celebrating the franchise's first Super Bowl victory by climbing street poles. The Eagles won Super Bowl LII by defeating the New England Patriots 41–33 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
The police department decided to stop using Crisco to grease up street poles and instead switched to hydraulic fluid to prevent fans from climbing poles. Fans were still able to climb street poles when they defeated the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship. This time, hydraulic fluid would not stop fans either.
@Eagles fan > hydraulic fluid. Yep, he scaled the light pole! Come on guys!!! Celebrate safely! Be responsible #SuperBowlLll @Eagles @6abc pic.twitter.com/V2dkMp8qYY— Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) February 5, 2018
This Philly cop is HYPE— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 5, 2018
(via @RobertMoran215) pic.twitter.com/ZF97gk0829
OMG I JUST WATCHED A MAN DIE pic.twitter.com/oZHBmDajJa— max (@MaxOnTwitter) February 5, 2018
Look at Philly crumbling!!! #Eagles 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂pic.twitter.com/9B9davpPhn— Van (@vanman_1000) February 5, 2018
Thousands of fans are gathering at Philadelphia's Broad Street.