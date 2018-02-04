Have the Eagles ever won the Super Bowl?

The Philadelphia Eagles are one of 13 NFL franchises that have never won the Super Bowl.

The Eagles have been to the Super Bowl twice, losing both appearances.

The franchises' first Super Bowl appearance came in Super Bowl XV, which was played following the 1980 season. The quarterback for that team was Ron Jaworski, and the Eagles were anchored by a defense that gave up the fewest points in the league that season. But they were defeated 27-10 by the Oakland Raiders, and Oakland quarterback Jim Plunkett was named MVP.

Philly's other Super Bowl appearance came against the same opponent they'll face in Super Bowl LII, the New England Patriots. That came in Super Bowl XXXIX following the 2005 season, and the game was close throughout before New England scored 10 unanswered points to put the contest out of reach. Wide receiver Deion Branch was named Super Bowl MVP.