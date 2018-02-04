The Eagles tried to trade safety Malcolm Jenkins to the Saints for Brandin Cooks before he was dealt to the Patriots, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports.

According to Rapoport, Philadelphia offered New Orleans Jenkins, a third-round pick and two fourth-round picks for Cooks, but the deal fell through at the last minute.

Cooks was eventually shipped to New England in March along with a fourth-round pick for a first rounder and a third rounder. With the Patriots, Cooks had 65 catches for 1,082 yards and seven touchdowns.

By not landing Cooks, Philadelphia instead signed Alshon Jeffery to a one-year deal to address the team's hole at wide receiver. Jeffery wound up getting a four-year, $52 million extension in December.

With Jenkins still on the Eagles roster, he collected 76 tackles, two interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery for one of the league's top defenses. The third-round pick that was not used in a Cooks deal was used acquire defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan from the Ravens.

In the end, the Eagles, Saints and Patriots all won their divisions and reached at least the divisional round in the playoffs. Philadelphia and New England will face off in Super Bowl LII Sunday at 6:30 p.m. EST.