Watch: Trey Burton Throws Touchdown Pass to Nick Foles on 4th Down Reverse

Screenshot broadcast

An incredibly gutsy play call worked to perfection, as the Eagles pulled off a reverse pass touchdown to Nick Foles on fourth down. 

By Daniel Rapaport
February 04, 2018

The Eagles pulled off a remarkable reverse pass touchdown on fourth and goal to push their lead over the Patriots in Super Bowl LII to 22-12. 

Nick Foles lined up in the shotgun and acted as though he was calling an audible. He then lined up behind the right tackle and the ball was snapped to the running back who pitched it to Burton. Meanwhile, Nick Foles found himself wide open on the right side of the end zone, and Burton's throw was on the money. 

What a time for Foles to make his first career reception. Foles also becomes the first player in NFL history to throw and catch a touchdown in the same Super Bowl, per NFL Research. 

