The Eagles could be convinced to trade quarterback Nick Foles this offseason if a team offers the right package, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports.

According to Rapoport, the Eagles are not shopping their backup quarterback around, but they would "consider it for the right price."

Philadelphia signed Foles to a two-year, $11 million deal in the offseason to come in as the backup to Carson Wentz. After Wentz went down in Week 14 with a torn ACL, Foles has led the Eagles to a 4-1 record inculding the postseason, with the one loss coming in a meaningless Week 17 game against the Cowboys.

Foles has been up and down in the four games Philadelphia has tried to win with him under center. Against the Giants he went 24-for-38 for 237 yards and four touchdowns. The next week against the Raiders he went 19-for-38 for 163 yards with one touchdown and one interception. And against the Cowboys, the offense failed to score while Foles was taking snaps.

Foles was decent in Philadelphia's playoff opener against Atlanta, going 23-for-30 for 246 yards, but many were still unimpressed as the team only scored 15 points in the game. In the NFC Championship against the Vikings' top-ranked defense, Foles went 26-for-33 for 352 yards and three scores as the Eagles picked up a 38-7 victory.

From 2013-2015, Foles started 29 games (18 with the Eagles and 11 with the Rams) and his teams went 18-11 in those games. Foles started 10 games for Philadelphia in 2013 when the team won the NFC East, and he finished that season with 27 touchdowns and just two interceptions.