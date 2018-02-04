How long was the National Anthem at the Super Bowl?

One of the most popular prop bets ahead of Super Bowl LII pertaining to how long it would take three-time Grammy winner P!nk to sing the national anthem at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The over/under was set to two minutes.

Pink hit the under with a performance that was one minute and 53 seconds.

Four of the last five national anthems before Sunday exceeded the two-minute mark.

Former "Hamilton" Broadway star Leslie Odom Jr. sang "America the Beautiful."