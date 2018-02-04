How long was the National Anthem at the Super Bowl?

How long was Pink's national anthem at Super Bowl LII.

By Chris Chavez
February 04, 2018

One of the most popular prop bets ahead of Super Bowl LII pertaining to how long it would take three-time Grammy winner P!nk to sing the national anthem at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The over/under was set to two minutes.

Pink hit the under with a performance that was one minute and 53 seconds.

Four of the last five national anthems before Sunday exceeded the two-minute mark.

Former "Hamilton" Broadway star Leslie Odom Jr. sang "America the Beautiful."

