Watch: Tom Brady Drops Wide Receiver Reverse Pass From Danny Amendola

Tom Brady attempting to make a catch is exactly what you think it looks like.

By Chris Chavez
February 04, 2018

Tom Brady is no Antonio Brown.

In the second quarter of Super Bowl LII, the New England Patriots quarterback dropped a pass attempt from wide receiver Danny Amendola.

Before Sunday's game, Brady had two career catches on two targets. One of them came against the Eagles in 2015 with Brady completing the catch from Amendola.

It turns out, Brady isn't perfect.

