Super Bowl LII will be aired on NBC on Feb. 4, 2018.

The New England Patriots will face the Philadelphia Eagles, and the game will be played at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The Patriots beat the Jaguars to reach the Super Bowl, while the Eagles advanced by topping the Vikings.

New England is trying to win its third Super Bowl in four seasons. A victory would mark the sixth Super Bowl title of the Bill Belichick–Tom Brady era.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.

The game will be televised by NBC and streamed live online by NBC Sports.

Next year's Super Bowl will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.