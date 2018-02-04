So, what time does the Super Bowl actually start?

The Patriots and Eagles will face off in the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 4.

Kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET but NBC has been airing coverage since noon.

New England is coming off a comeback against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Championship, winning 24–20. Quarterback Tom Brady will be looking for his sixth Super Bowl title after leading the Patriots to the trophy in a comeback win last year.

The Eagles decidedly beat the Minnesota Vikings 38–7 in the NFC Championship.

The game is a rematch of Super Bowl XXXIX, in which the Patriots prevailed 24-21. New England is looking to earn its sixth trophy of the Belichick-Brady era. The Eagles have never won the Super Bowl.

The Eagles are underdogs for the Super Bowl—no surprise, as Philadelphia has been an underdog in every playoff game so far this year. Even though Philadelphia was the No. 1 seed in the NFC, the Eagles were not considered the favorite due to the absence of star quarterback Carson Wentz, who suffered a season-ending injury in a win at Los Angeles late in the season.

The Super Bowl will be played at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.