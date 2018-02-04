Which Quarterbacks Have Won the Most Super Bowls?

Which quarterbacks have won the most Super Bowls?

By Charlotte Carroll
February 04, 2018

At Super Bowl LII, the Patriots' Tom Brady has the chance to pad his lead among quarterbacks with the most Super Bowl titles. 

Brady leads the list with five titles, winning his most recent last year against Atlanta in Super Bowl LI. He'll take on the Eagles in this year's edition of the title game. 

Terry Bradshaw and Joe Montana have four Super Bowl wins to their names. 

Troy Aikman has three championships. 

Twelve quarterbacks have won multiple Super Bowls. 

Super Bowl LII will be Feb. 4. 

