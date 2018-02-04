The Philadelphia Eagles took the lead with less than three minutes remaining in Super Bowl LII with a touchdown pass to Zach Ertz to give them a 38–33 lead over the New England Patriots.

The catch was reviewed because the ball appeared to pop out of his hands after he dove across the end zone. The play was ruled a catch and the touchdown was upheld. Ertz had control of the ball and took a few steps to become a runner.

The Eagles were unable to convert on the two-point conversion.

On the Patriots' possession, Brady fumbled the ball on a sack by Brandon Graham.