Antonio Brown Offers to Help Tom Brady Improve His Hands

It’s the first day of the NFL offseason and the Patriots-Steelers rivalry is already heating up.

The funniest play of the Super Bowl was definitely Tom Brady dropping a wide-open pass on a crucial third down.

“Tom Brady is no Antonio Brown,” our Chris Chavez wrote in his post about the play. And wouldn’t you know it, Brown is offering to help Brady out.

He’s totally sincere, I’m sure.

If Brown is too busy to show Brady how it’s done, maybe Nick Foles can find a minute to give him a lesson.