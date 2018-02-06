In an apparent change of heart, Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels will reject the Colts head coaching job and will stay with New England, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Colts announced the hiring of McDaniels from their official Twitter account on Tuesday morning and said a press conference to formally introduce him would take place on Wednesday.

The Colts' tweet said McDaniels, 41, had agreed to terms to be the head coach, but notably didn't say he'd signed a contract. Indianapolis confirmed that McDaniels had changed his mind in an official statement.

"After agreeing to contract terms to become the Indianapolis Colts' new head coach, New England Patriots assistant coach Josh McDaniels this evening informed us that he would not be joining our team," the statement says. "Although we are surprised and disappointed, we will resume our head coaching search immediately and find the right fit to lead our team and organization on and off the field."

McDaniels had been linked with the Colts job during the Patriots' playoff run and a deal seemed to be in place shortly after New England's 41-33 loss to the Eagles in Super Bowl LII. But Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio said on NBC's Super Bowl postgame coverage that McDaniels had reservations about Andrew Luck's health and about working with Jim Irsay. Those reservations, combined with his familiar situation in New England, apparently made the difference.

ESPN's Mike Reiss said the fact that Bill Belichick will coach the Patriots in 2018 and stability for family were among McDaniels' sudden change of heart. Also contributing to the decision, surely, was Patriots owner Robert Kraft's decision to "sweeten" his contract in an attempt to entice McDaniels to stay.

McDaniels, has been the offensive coordinator for the Patriots since 2012, and he previously served in that same capacity from 2006-08. McDaniels was the Broncos' head coach from 2009-10 and spent the 2011 season as the Rams' offensive coordinator before returning to New England.