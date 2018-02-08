The Vikings are reportedly hiring John DeFilippo as the team's new offensive coordinator, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter.

DeFilippo served as the Eagles quarterbacks coach who helped lead the team and quarterbacks Carson Wentz and Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles to the historic win in Super Bowl LII.

Former Minnesota offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur took the New York Giants head coaching job.

DeFilippo has worked as the offensive coordinator for the Browns and has also been the quarterbacks coach for the Raiders and New York Jets.