Well, that didn’t take long.

Eagles center Jason Kelce delivered a speech at Thursday’s Super Bowl parade that will go down not just in the Philadelphia history books, but the history of all-time great sports speeches. For a solid five minutes, Kelce—dressed like a Mardis Gras genie—railed against everyone who ever said anything bad about the Eagles and closed out his remarks by exclaiming “F--- ’em!”

It’s the kind of moment that Philadelphia fans will want to remember forever, and one man went as far to commemorate it with a tattoo before the crowds even emptied out of Broad Street.

That definitely beats this other fan’s tattoo predicting a three-peat.