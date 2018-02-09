Eagles Fan Gets Tattoo Inspired by Jason Kelce’s Super Bowl Parade Speech

Well, that didn’t take long. 

By Dan Gartland
February 09, 2018

Well, that didn’t take long. 

Eagles center Jason Kelce delivered a speech at Thursday’s Super Bowl parade that will go down not just in the Philadelphia history books, but the history of all-time great sports speeches. For a solid five minutes, Kelce—dressed like a Mardis Gras genie—railed against everyone who ever said anything bad about the Eagles and closed out his remarks by exclaiming “F--- ’em!”

It’s the kind of moment that Philadelphia fans will want to remember forever, and one man went as far to commemorate it with a tattoo before the crowds even emptied out of Broad Street. 

That definitely beats this other fan’s tattoo predicting a three-peat

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now