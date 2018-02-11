Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich agreed to a five-year deal to become the Colts new head coach, Mike Garafolo of NFL.com reports. Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter of ESPN.com first reported that Reich was the favorite for the job.

Reich started his coaching career with the Colts, first serving as an intern in 2006 and 2007, then becoming the team's offensive assistant from 2008-2011. After that, he went to the Cardinals as their wide receivers coach, and then to the Chargers as the quarterbacks coach. He was the Chargers' offensive coordinator for two seasons, and then he spent the next two years as Philadelphia's offensive coordinator.

The Colts initially planned to hire Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, but last week, McDaniels backed out of the deal to remain in New England as the offensive coordinator, but with a larger roles in front office matters, working more with coach Bill Belichick.

Reich, 56, helped the Eagles defeat McDaniels and the Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII. The game before that, Reich's offense scored 31 of the Eagles' 38 points against the Vikings, the NFL's top-ranked defense in 2017. Philadelphia ranked seventh in yards and third in scoring in 2017. The Eagles already lost quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo to the Vikings.

The Colts are coming off a 4-12 season in which quarterback Andrew Luck didn't play a single snap as he was still recovering from a right shoulder surgery he had in January of 2017.