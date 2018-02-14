Washington Redkins safety Su'a Cravens has been reinstated by the NFL, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

Cravens informed the Redskins of his desire to retire in September 2017. The team placed him on the exempt/left squad list. He reportedly suffered from post-concussion syndrome but did not rule out a return to the field in 2018.

Cravens suffered a concussion in the fourth game of the 2016 season that forced him to miss two games. He also missed three games at the end of that season due to an elbow injury. Cravens also failed to report to the Redskins' practice facility without informing the team of his whereabouts.

He has 34 tackles in just 11 games played in his NFL career.

Cravens could count toward Washington's 90-man offseason roster. The Redskins could be interested in adding Cravens to their secondary after trading away Kendall Fuller, a key piece from last year's unit who was sent to the Chiefs in the deal that brought Alex Smith to Washington. Cravens was projected to be a starter before leaving the team last season.