Former NFL cornerback Charles Tillman is an agent for the Federal Bureau of Investigation after graduating from the Bureau's academy, Bobby Clay of Sporting News reports.

Tillman, who earned a criminal justice degree at University of Louisiana-Lafayette, played 13 seasons in the NFL before retiring in 2016.

The FBI's training course is 20 weeks long and is held at its Quantico, Virginia headquarters.

Any person wanting to become an FBI agent has until their 37th birthday to earn their badge.

Tillman turned 37 today.

Tillman played his first 12 seasons with the Chicago Bears, before spending his final season with the Carolina Panthers.

A two-time Pro Bowler and 2013 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, Tillman finished his career with 38 interceptions, nine forced fumbles and also scored nine defensive touchdowns.