Former NFL cornerback Antonio Cromartie announced his retirement on Monday.

Cromartie played 11 seasons with the San Diego Chargers, New York Jets, Arizona Cardinals and spend his last season in 2016 with the Indianapolis Colts.

"Today is the day I️ knew I️ would eventually have to face, but one I never wanted to accept. After 27 years of playing football, today I say farewell," Cromartie said on Instagram. God blessed me with the opportunity to play in the NFL for 11 years, and after much consideration and prayer, I’d like to officially announce my retirement."

Cromartie, who is also well-known for his football skills as he is for having 14 children, made four Pro Bowls in his career and was a first–team AP All–Pro selection with the Chargers in 2007 after he led the league with 10 interceptions.

That same year, Cromartie also returned a missed field goal an NFL-record 109 yards for a touchdown. It was the same game where Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson set the NFL record with 296 yards rushing.

Cromartie finished his career with 31 interceptions and five defensive touchdowns.