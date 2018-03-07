Rankings are based on the reporting of Albert Breer, Peter King, Jenny Vrentas, Robert Klemko, Conor Orr and Jonathan Jones. Player bios written by Gary Gramling, (Heights and weights from the NFL combine.)

1. Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State

Height: 6' 0" | Weight: 233 pounds

Evaluators told our Albert Breer that Barkley is a better prospect than Ezekiel Elliott was two years ago, and one team told Peter King that Barkley was the fifth prospect in the past 20 years to have received a perfect grade from them. Barkley is a true workhorse back who would be a first-round prospect solely on his ability as a runner. Add in his passing-game skills—think Le’Veon Bell, a big back who has the ability to create separation when lined up as a receiver—and he’s custom-built for the modern NFL.

2. Sam Darnold, QB, USC

Height: 6' 33⁄ 8 " | Weight: 221 pounds

He had some growing pains in his first full year as a starter—he saw a lot of new looks from opposing defenses and took some time to adjust, turning the ball over far too frequently. That, combined with mechanical corrections needed for a loopy delivery, could result in a redshirt year in 2018. But few doubt Darnold’s ability to learn at the next level, and his physical skills (strong-armed and accurate), mental makeup and ability to make plays late in the down give him franchise QB potential.

3. Bradley Chubb, EDGE, N.C. State

Height: 6' 43⁄ 8 " | Weight: 269 pounds

He can’t match Myles Garrett from an athleticism standpoint, but Chubb combines impressive get-off, an advanced approach to the pass rush and a relentless motor. A strip-sack savant, he’s also athletic enough to make the move to outside linebacker in a 3-4 defense and hold up in space.

4. Quenton Nelson, G, Notre Dame

Height: 6' 5" | Weight: 325 pounds

The complete package at guard—one evaluator told Albert Breer that Nelson is a better prospect than Zack Martin was coming out of Notre Dame. Nelson is a violent mauler with brute strength and a nasty disposition, but blends it with nimble athleticism that allows him to thrive in space and as a pass protector.

5. Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming

Height: 6' 47⁄ 8 " | Weight: 237 pounds

Think of him as a younger, extreme version of Cam Newton, the good and the bad—a pure power thrower who can attempt passes others can’t (and often from absurd platforms), but accuracy that’s streaky on good days and unacceptable on bad days. (Allen also has value on designed runs, though probably not to the same extent Newton does.) Accuracy problems are difficult to fix but not impossible to refine; his next position coach can start with often atrocious footwork, and comfort with a more talented group of pass-catchers should lead to more confidence. He’s every bit the boom-or-bust prospect everyone thinks he is, and the rare arm talent gives him the highest ceiling in this draft class.

6. Minkah Fitzpatrick, S, Alabama

Height: 6' 01⁄ 8 " | Weight: 204 pounds

As more NFL offenses turn to versatile, movable chess piece types to gain the upper hand, Fitzpatrick provides the antidote. He’s a rangy and instinctive in centerfield, but is at his best coming down to match up with athletic tight ends and slot receivers. He excels as a blitzer, attacks as a run defender, and has the character and football IQ immediately become a leader in the locker room.

7. Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma

Height: 6' 05⁄ 8 " | Weight: 215 pounds

There’s a reason few 6-foot quarterbacks make it in the NFL, and the fact that Mayfield is coming from an Air Raid offense (supported by superior talent) is a second strike. Still, he was adept at finding throwing lanes at the collegiate level. He’s an anticipatory passer, which will make up for what’s ordinary arm strength for an NFL starter. And the Johnny Manziel comparisons should probably go away considering Mayfield’s off-the-charts football character, as well as high football IQ. An offensive coordinator might have to get a bit creative (and you wonder how Mayfield will handle a more aggressive media throng at the NFL level if the likes of Lee Corso can get under his skin), but with a strong interior line in a timing-based offense, there’s no reason Mayfield can’t have success in the NFL. (By the way, we have Robert Klemko tailing Mayfield throughout draft season.)

8. Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA

Height: 6' 4" | Weight: 226 pounds

A pure passer with advanced feel in the pocket and impeccable ball placement, Rosen is probably the most pro-ready of the QBs in this year’s class. He won’t make plays late in the down like Sam Darnold does though, and durability is a question mark. He also has the kind of beat-of-a-different-drum personality (hit the Independent Thought Alarm) that will surely cause some evaluators to bristle.

9. Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State

Height: 5' 107⁄ 8 " | Weight: 183 pounds

Ward’s competitiveness and leaping ability allow him to play bigger than his size, and his loose hips and quick feet allow him to mirror quicker receivers underneath. He’ll likely always have issues against big No. 1 receivers, but can play the slot or outside and has Pro Bowl potential.

10. Roquan Smith, Stack LB, Georgia

Height: 6' 07⁄ 8 " | Weight: 236 pounds

He’s undersized, but Smith is also fast and instinctive (which allows him to play even faster). He’ll need to be covered up by a big defensive line, but brings star potential as a 4-3 WILL or 3-4 ILB.

11. Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama

Height: 6' 01⁄ 2 " | Weight: 189 pounds

His numbers were suppressed while playing with a young, run-first quarterback in Jalen Hurts, and Ridley lacks the ideal size of a No. 1 receiver, but everything else is there. His acceleration and long speed make him a dangerous downfield threat, and he has the fluid athleticism, short-area quickness and overall feel for route running to consistently create space working underneath. He’s the best in a relatively weak WR class.

12. Vita Vea, DT, Washington

Height: 6' 4" | Weight: 347 pounds

The measurables didn’t always add up to dominance (though they sometimes did), and he’ll need to be rotated out more often than you might like, but Vea has a Dontari Poe-like blend of size and movement skill that rarely come into the league.

13. Josh Jackson, CB, Iowa

Height: 6' 03⁄ 8 " | Weight: 196 pounds

A breakout player in 2017, Jackson is long and showed elite ball skills last year. His long speed falls under “good-not-great,” but his playmaking skills more than make up for it.

14. Tremaine Edmunds, Stack LB, Virginia Tech

Height: 6' 41⁄ 2 " | Weight: 253 pounds

Edmunds is still something of a work in progress, but with a rare combination of size and athleticism he can be molded into just about anything a coaching staff wants him to be. He has the range to go sideline-to-sideline as a traditional middle linebacker, and the length and fluid athleticism to match up with tight ends in coverage. And despite it not always being in his job description, he’s an explosive edge rusher with star potential if asked to play the edge on a regular basis.

15. Marcus Davenport, EDGE, UTSA

Height: 6' 53⁄ 4 " | Weight: 264 pounds

Built like a power forward, Davenport dominated hapless Conference-USA opponents with a blend of size and explosiveness rarely seen outside the Power-5 conferences. After getting by purely on athletic gifts during his college career, Davenport has some work to do before he’ll be able to dominate similarly against NFL-caliber athletes. But his ceiling is enormous, and he’s even more intriguing in a draft that’s light on edge players (and in a year when there are few to be had on the free-agent market).

16. Derwin James, S, Florida State

Height: 6' 13⁄ 4 " | Weight: 215 pounds

He was a relative disappointment after bursting onto the scene as a true freshman in 2015, but that might have had something to do with some tentativeness in his first year back from a torn meniscus that cost him most of the 2016 season. The Seminoles asked James to play near the line of scrimmage more often last season, and he’s not a guy you’d line up in centerfield with regularity. But his versatility—he’s essentially another linebacker in the box, or can lock down tight ends and running backs in man coverage—make him the kind of defensive chess piece to counter what most NFL offenses are currently doing with hybrid pieces.

17. Da'Ron Payne, DT, Alabama

Height: 6' 21⁄ 2 " | Weight: 311 pounds

His performance in last year’s College Football Playoffs (showing talent on both sides of the ball against Clemson, then dominating against Georgia in the title game) solidified Payne’s spot in Round 1. His brute strength and athleticism will make him a dominant run defender, though he’s still a work-in-progress as a pass rusher.

18. Harold Landry, EDGE, Boston College

Height: 6' 23⁄ 8 " | Weight: 252 pounds

He’s a bit undersized, but Landry is a fast, flexible edge burner. He returned to school and had an underwhelming, injury-filled senior year though, and needs to add to his repertoire of moves. But the speed and bendability can’t be taught.

19. Connor Williams, OT, Texas

Height: 6' 51⁄ 8 " | Weight: 296 pounds

He was on a trajectory to be a top-10 and maybe even top-5 overall prospect until an up-and-down junior year. He struggled through a knee injury, which might have had something to do with it. If he returns to form, he has the requisite length and athleticism for a left tackle, with some nastiness as a run-blocker as well.

20. Taven Bryan, DL, Florida

Height: 6' 5" | Weight: 291 pounds

Long and athletic, Bryan is a raw but flashes rare movement skills for his size. He explodes off the line and plays with a relentless motor, a fluid mover who can bend around a blocker and make plays in the backfield. He’s a bit lanky for the interior—he might ultimately be molded into a five-technique.

21. Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame

Height: 6' 77⁄ 8 " | Weight: 309 pounds

With a nice blend of length and athleticism, as well as experience on both sides of the line, McGlinchey should become a quality starter. He doesn’t overwhelm opponents and his ceiling doesn’t match Conor Williams’, but he’s technically polished with a chance to start immediately, probably on the right side.

22. Isaiah Oliver, CB, Colorado

Height: 6' 01⁄ 4 " | Weight: 201 pounds

One of the best corners in this class from a pure size/speed standpoint, Oliver has the potential to become a lockdown cover man. It will be a matter of cleaning up his footwork under an NFL position coach.

23. Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise State

Height: 6' 41⁄ 4 " | Weight: 256 pounds

A lanky inside linebacker with the raw athleticism and speed to be a sideline-to-sideline tackling machine, Vander Esch needs to fill out his frame a bit more, but he could step in as an immediate starter as a 4-3 WILL or 3-4 ILB.

24. Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU

Height: 6' 33⁄ 8 " | Weight: 218 pounds

Sutton dominated at the collegiate level thanks to a blend of size and athleticism. A contested-catch specialist in the Brandon Marshall mold, he has the raw tools to become a No. 1 receiver but has a long way to go as far as learning some of the nuances of the position.

25. Derrius Guice, RB, LSU

Height: 5' 101⁄ 2 " | Weight: 224 pounds

A violent, thrashing back who thrives running through contact, Guice has the talent to make an immediate impact as an early-down bellcow back. The questions are what kind of contributions he’ll make as a receiver, and whether or not he can stay healthy considering his style after battling a nagging ankle injury last season.

26. Rashaan Evans, Stack LB, Alabama

Height: 6' 17⁄ 8 " | Weight: 232 pounds

Evans should join C.J. Mosley, Dont’a Hightower, Reuben Foster and Rolando McClain as plug-and-play first-rounder linebackers out of Nick Saban’s program. Evans is fast and physical, though his value on passing downs is likely to come on the blitz more than in coverage.

27. Christian Kirk, WR, Texas A&M

Height: 5' 103⁄ 8 " | Weight: 201 pounds

A quick-twitch receiver with the ability to create separation underneath, Kirk is dangerous with the ball in his hands, a hard runner who can create yards after the catch. He too often fights the ball though, and will fail to come up with a lot of catchable balls. He’s strictly a slot receiver, with a chance to become something of a poor man’s Julian Edelman once he adds some polish to his game.

28. Kolton Miller, OT, UCLA

Height: 6' 85⁄ 8 " | Weight: 309 pounds

He has the desired length for the blindside, and Miller flashed impressive athleticism (which shined through at the combine). With a bit of cleanup with his technique, could become a quality left tackle. If not, he could probably hold his own as a serviceable right tackle.

29. Maurice Hurst, DT, Michigan

Height: 6' 11⁄ 4 " | Weight: 292 pounds

He's a question mark at the moment—Hurst was sent home from the combine after an EKG revealed irregularities with his heart. He had been cleared to play at Michigan though, and the hope is that a more thorough examination confirms he can continue his career. An undersized but disruptive three-technique, Hurst wins with initial quickness and a low center of gravity that allows him to shoot through gaps. He’ll be a bit of an all-or-nothing player, but should create his fair share of havoc.

30. Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville

Height: 6' 21⁄ 4 " | Weight: 216 pounds

He’s a work in progress, but there’s no denying the significant improvement Jackson made as a passer over his three seasons at Louisville. He’ll sail relatively routine throws due to his poor footwork (he’s all arm) and he’s streaky throwing on the move—and while those are correctable flaws there’s no guarantee his development will continue on such a promising trajectory. But if his progress as a passer stalls, Jackson is electric with the ball in his hands and a creative designer could build complexity in the run game (though durability might then be a concern considering his relatively slender frame). Or, yes, if things bottom out a position change is a possibility considering his exceptional ability as a runner. Like Josh Allen, Jackson is a gifted athlete (Allen is an exceptional arm talent with plus mobility, Jackson has exceptional mobility with plus arm talent) who carries a fair amount of risk but an enormously high ceiling if developed properly.

31. Arden Key, EDGE, LSU

Height: 6' 47⁄ 8 " | Weight: 238 pounds

One of the best pure talents in this draft, Key has an outstanding blend of length and flexibility on the edge but he regressed over his collegiate career. There are questions surrounding him after he left the LSU program for personal reasons last spring and went through a significant weight gain (which he lost over the course of the 2017 season). He did arrive at the combine at his old playing weight.

32. James Daniels, C, Iowa

Height: 6' 33⁄ 8 " | Weight: 306 pounds

One of the most athletic pivots in college football, Daniels is on the small side but offers outstanding range, in the Jason Kelce/Maurikce Pouncey mold. He anchors well for his size, and it a team believes he can hold up against NFL nose tackles Daniels will come off the board in Round 1.

33. Isaiah Wynn, G, Georgia

Height: 6' 23⁄ 4 " | Weight: 313 pounds

An undersized collegiate tackle who will make the transition to guard, Wynn offers excellent athleticism on the interior. He’ll be able to handle himself as a pass protector, and might thrive as a run-blocker in a scheme heavy on outside-zone.

34. Justin Reid, S, Stanford

Height: 6' 01⁄ 2 " | Weight: 207 pounds

He doesn’t bring the kind of linebacker-like physicality of older brother Eric, but Justin has the athleticism and instincts to be one of the league’s better safeties in coverage. He’s at his best in centerfield, but is also capable of matching up with athletic tight ends and has the strength and physicality to play the run.

35. Mike Hughes, CB, UCF

Height: 5' 101⁄ 8 " | Weight: 189 pounds

He left North Carolina after his freshman season after earning a suspension for violating team rules, and Hughes spent a year in junior college before emerging as a star at UCF. He’s quick, fast and competitive, playing with a physical edge despite being on the small side. He can be overaggressive and needs to become more consistent, but the potential to become a No. 1 corner is there. He also offers value as a punt returner.

36. D.J. Moore, WR, Maryland

Height: 6' 0" | Weight: 210 pounds

The Big Ten’s receiver of the year in 2017 despite Maryland’s constant revolving door at quarterback, Moore has the quickness and burst out of his cuts to separate underneath, as well as the long speed to take the top off a defense. He’s on the small side but competitive downfield and plays bigger than his size. He could fit as a starter on the outside or in the slot, and could carve out a Golden Tate-type career in the right situation.

37. Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville

Height: 5' 101⁄ 4 " | Weight: 196 pounds

He battled a knee injury for most of last season, but when healthy Alexander is a quick, aggressive, ball-hawking corner who is at his best playing off coverage and breaking on the ball. While undersized, he held his own against bigger receivers downfield as well.

38. Ronnie Harrison, S, Alabama

Height: 6' 2" | Weight: 207 pounds

A big, physical safety, Harrison can play in the box but also has the athleticism and speed to roam in centerfield. He has some limitations if asked to play man coverage, but could carve out a role similar to that of former Alabama safety Landon Collins.

39. Hayden Hurst, TE, South Carolina

Height: 6' 41⁄ 2 " | Weight: 250 pounds

He’s a bit overaged after a stint as a minor league pitcher (he’ll be 25 in August), but Hurst is the kind of movable chess piece teams are looking for at tight end. He can hold his own in-line if needed, though he’s at his best flexing out as a receiving threat. He has the speed to stretch the seam, but does his best work underneath, where he shows the ability to create separation as a route runner and break tackles after the catch.

40. Carlton Davis, CB, Auburn

Height: 6' 1" | Weight: 206 pounds

A physical press corner, Davis smothers receivers at the line of scrimmage and is extremely difficult to throw on downfield due to his length. He needs to clean up his foot work and not be so physical downfield, but he has the potential to be a quality starting corner who can matchup against size.

41. Ronald Jones II, RB, USC

Height: 5' 11" | Weight: 205 pounds

Jones is a creative runner with the vision to pick his way for yards between the tackles, but his calling-card is as a home-run hitter. He’s elusive then explosive once he plants his foot. His workload might be limited considering his relatively thin frame, but he has the potential to be a difference maker even in a committee situation.

42. Will Hernandez, G, UTEP

Height: 6' 23⁄ 8 " | Weight: 327 pounds

A massive road-grader, Hernandez is a powerful run blocker who dominates at the point of attack. He has the nimble athleticism to lead the way as a pulling blocker. He’s on the short side and could have some issues in pass protection, but should plug in immediately for a team that wants to build around a power run game.

43. Sony Michel, RB, Georgia

Height: 5' 105⁄ 8 " | Weight: 214 pounds

Part of the 1-2 punch with Nick Chubb in Georgia’s backfield, it was Michel who emerged as one of the star’s in the college football playoff (222 yards and four TDs on 15 touches against Oklahoma, 98 yards on 14 carries against Alabama). He’s a slasher who fits best in a one-cut scheme, outstanding accelerating through the line of scrimmage with true home-run speed. He wasn’t featured heavily as a pass-catcher, but can be dangerous in space and is one of this draft class’s best in blitz pick-up.

44. Donte Jackson, CB, LSU

Height: 5' 101⁄ 2 " | Weight: 178 pounds

Possibly the fastest player in the 2018 draft (he ran leadoff for LSU’s conference champion 4x100 relay team and ran a combine-best 4.32 forty), Jackson is not only speedy but a loose-hipped, fluid athlete who can mirror quickness underneath. The issue is size, as Jackson might be relegated to the slot, and will surely be targeted in the run game early in his career.

45. Billy Price, C/G, Ohio State

Height: 6' 33⁄ 4 " | Weight: 305 pounds

Price suffered a torn pectoral at the combine—while he should be healthy by the fall, he’s going to miss valuable offseason work. When healthy, he’s a technician with the toughness and movement skills to fit in just about any scheme. He saw time at center and guard for the Buckeyes, starting all 55 of OSU’s games over the past four seasons.

46. Mike Gesicki, TE, Penn State

Height: 6' 41⁄ 2 " | Weight: 247 pounds

He lit up the combine (first among tight ends in every event except for bench press, in which he was second), though that athleticism doesn’t always show up on tape. Gesicki has the speed to get up the seam, but he never showed the ability to consistently create separation at the college level. He is outstanding in contested-catch situations though. He’s a non-factor as a blocker.

47. Orlando Brown, OT, Oklahoma

Height: 6' 77⁄ 8 " | Weight: 345 pounds

While the concept of combine risers and fallers is largely a myth, every once in awhile a prospect performs so poorly it can’t help but torpedo his standing on draft boards. That was the case with Brown. The son of the late Orlando Brown, the long-time Browns and Ravens tackle, the younger Brown brings a similar blend of size—both length and width—and nastiness. There’s no shortage of film showing him rag-doll opponents in Big 12 play. But can he hold up against NFL athletes on an island? His size makes up for a lack of movement skills to an extent, but a move to guard could be in Brown’s future. He’ll appeal exclusively to run-heavy teams looking to set a physical tone.

48. Sam Hubbard, EDGE, Ohio State

Height: 6' 53⁄ 8 " | Weight: 270 pounds

An edge player but not an edge burner, Hubbard is a face-up pass rusher who will win with power, motor and technique more than athleticism. He’s at his best twisting inside on stunts.

49. Chukwuma Okorafor, OT, Western Michigan

Height: 6' 6" | Weight: 320 pounds

Born in Nigeria and raised in South Africa and Botswana before moving to the U.S. in 2010, Okorafor is still new to the sport and a will need a developmental year or two. But someone his size isn’t supposed to be able to move like he does. Between his size and nimble feet, he has the raw tools to be a quality starter at right tackle.

50. Rasheem Green, DE/DT, USC

Height: 6' 41⁄ 4 " | Weight: 275 pounds

Green does his best work as an interior pass rusher. He’s explosive off the snap, able to shoot gaps or get into the backfield with second effort thanks to length and fluid athleticism. He isn’t nearly as sturdy against the run and might have to start his career as a passing-down specialist, but could be molded as a three-technique or five-technique in an odd front.

51. Brian O'Neill, OT, Pittsburgh

Height: 6' 67⁄ 8 " | Weight: 297 pounds

A high school wide receiver turned tight end recruit turned offensive tackle, O’Neill hasn’t sacrificed much in terms of movement skills as he bulked up to 300 lbs. He’s still a work in progress, but brings has the raw skills with prototypical left tackle length and athleticism.

52. Kerryon Johnson, RB, Auburn

Height: 5' 111⁄ 2 " | Weight: 213 pounds

A big back who moves with exceptional body control, Johnson carried a huge workload for Auburn last season. He can grind out yards between the tackles, and runs with that Le’Veon Bell-like patience. He rolled up 104 yards on 30 carries with an injured shoulder in the Iron Bowl upset of Alabama, and offers an early-down workhorse with a chance to develop in as a receiver.

53. James Washington, WR, Oklahoma St.

Height: 5' 11" | Weight: 213 pounds

He ran a limited route tree in Oklahoma State’s Air Raid offense, but Washington’s downfield ability will translate. He’s quick off the line of scrimmage and consistently beats the jam, with the quickness to accelerate past cornerbacks and the long speed to threaten downfield. He’s competitive in jump ball situations, allowing him to play bigger than his listed size.

54. Lorenzo Carter, EDGE, Georgia

Height: 6' 47⁄ 8 " | Weight: 250 pounds

He has the measurables and the five-star recruit pedigree, though Carter was never dominant at the collegiate level. He can set the edge and has experience dropping into coverage as a 3-4 OLB, but he’s a work in progress as a pass rusher, even after four seasons in one of the nation’s premier programs.

55. Jessie Bates, S, Wake Forest

Height: 6 '11⁄ 8 " | Weight: 200 pounds

A rangy safety who moves like a corner, Bates checks all the boxes in coverage. He can cover ground in centerfield, and can come down and match up in the slot. He’s active as a run defender but doesn’t bring the kind of physicality and sure tackling you’d want out of the position.

56. Deon Cain, WR, Clemson

Height: 6' 17⁄ 8 " | Weight: 202 pounds

Cain didn’t have the breakout season some expected in 2017, though that was likely due in part to the downgrade from Deshaun Watson to Kelly Bryant (a less capable passer) at quarterback. Cain, a high school quarterback himself, offers big upside due to his combination of good size, easy speed and knack for tracking the ball downfield. He’s raw but brings significant upside.

57. Tim Settle, DT, Virginia Tech

Height: 6' 23⁄ 4 " | Weight: 329 pounds

He might be a heckuva consolation prize for any team that misses out on Vita Vea. Settle was up and down at Tech, but showed the ability to play all over the line and not only eat double teams, but occasionally bring interior pressure in the pass rush. He has some work to do, but the movement skills are outstanding for his size.

58. Armani Watts, S, Texas A&M

Height: 6' 07⁄ 8 " | Weight: 206 pounds

A rangy, athletic safety, Watts is at his best running around as a free defender but also has the length and fluid movement skills to match up man-to-man. He too-often plays out of control, overrunning plays or missing a tackle when going for a kill shot, but there’s plenty of talent to work with if he can be reigned in.

59. Martinas Rankin, OT, Mississippi State

Height: 6' 43⁄ 8 " | Weight: 308 pounds

A late-September ankle injury derailed his senior season, but Rankin showed a solid all-around skillset when healthy. He’s technically sound and has enough athleticism to hold up pass-protecting on an island, one of the higher-floor tackle prospects in this class.

60. Nick Chubb, RB, Georgia

Height: 5' 107⁄ 8 " | Weight: 227 pounds

By the end of last season, he was rounding into the form he showed early in his Georgia career—Chubb struggled as a junior, his first year back from a torn ACL. He’s more patient, savvy churner than explosive slasher, but he has the size to be a steady workhorse on early downs.

61. Dallas Goedert, South Dakota St.

Height: 6' 45⁄ 8 " | Weight: 256 pounds

Unstoppable as a pass-catcher at the FCS level, Goedert is a fluid mover and polished route runner who flashes outstanding ball skills. He’s a question mark as a blocker and doesn’t quite have the elite speed teams look for in a flex tight end, but he should become at least a quality complementary receiver and matchup piece who can work the short and intermediate areas of the field.

62. Anthony Averett, CB, Alabama

Height: 5' 111⁄ 8 " | Weight: 183 pounds

Averett is quick enough to mirror underneath and has the speed to run downfield. He’s more comfortable playing off and eyeing the backfield, but can be a tick too slow to react and allowed more catches at the collegiate level than he probably should have.

63. Harrison Phillips, DT, Stanford

Height: 6' 31⁄ 4 " | Weight: 307 pounds

Another rock-solid, run-stuffing defensive lineman from the Stanford pipeline, Phillips is an ex-wrestler with the powerful upper body to win in the trenches. His value on passing downs is questionable—he got it done with motor more than athleticism in college—but he should be able to hold his own as a run defender, possibly as an undersized nose tackle.

64. Tyrell Crosby, OT, Oregon

Height: 6' 45⁄ 8 " | Weight: 309 pounds

A mauling run blocker, Crosby also got the job done pass-protecting as a left tackle at Oregon, even if it didn’t always look beautiful. He’s a likely starter—and potentially a good one—for a team looking to set the tone with a physical run game.

65. Uchenna Nwosu, LB, USC

Height: 6' 21⁄ 8 " | Weight: 251 pounds

He’s a project, but Nwosu is a twitchy linebacker who flashed in a variety of roles at USC, including as a pure edge rusher. He might take a year or two or development, but he has the raw tools to be molded in a number of ways.

66. DeShon Elliott, S, Texas

Height: 6' 07⁄ 8 " | Weight: 210 pounds

A physical box safety, Elliott seems to consistently gets to the right spot at the right time and is a sure tackler. The question is whether or not he can cover at the NFL level. Texas typically kept him near the line of scrimmage—NFL offenses will likely go after him in the passing game early in his career.

67. Mark Andrews, TE, Oklahoma

Height: 6' 51⁄ 8 " | Weight: 256 pounds

Baker Mayfield’s favorite target, Andrews is essentially an oversized slot receiver. He isn’t a burner, but shows an understanding of how to gain leverage and tracks the ball effectively when working up the seam. He didn’t do much as a blocker in Norman and that probably won’t change at the next level, but his sure hands and well-rounded skillset as a pass-catcher should allow him to become a security blanket-type.

68. Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma St.

Height: 6' 45⁄ 8 " | Weight: 235 pounds

A polarizing prospect, Rudolph has prototypical size and shows advanced feel for the position, operating comfortably within the pocket. But middling arm strength and streaky ball placement—not to mention his background as an Air Raid QB from the defense-optional Big 12—will give teams pause.

69. Darius Leonard, LB, South Carolina St.

Height: 6' 2" | Weight: 234 pounds

A dominant FCS player, Leonard has the size and athleticism that should translate to the NFL. He’s a prototypical 4-3 WILL with the range to go sideline-to-sideline, and he has the fluid athleticism to match up as a man defender or drop as an effective zone defender.

70. Dante Pettis, WR, Washington

Height: 6' 01⁄ 2 " | Weight: 186 pounds

He lacks ideal size and has good but not great speed, but Pettis is a crafty receiver who is fluid moving through his routes and consistently separates. The question is whether he can win early in the down against the press when it’s an NFL corner. He also brings value as a return specialist, finishing his career with an NCAA record nine career punt return TDs. (And, most importantly, he’s the son of 80s baseball speed merchant, gold-glover and baseball card prankster Gary Pettis.)

71. Jerome Baker, LB, Ohio State

Height: 6' 11⁄ 8 " | Weight: 229 pounds

He runs like a receiver, and he’s built like one too. Baker might be a little light in the physicality department, but he’s a rangy 4-3 WILL prospect who could produce if kept clean.

72. Rashaad Penny, RB, San Diego St.

Height: 5' 11" | Weight: 220 pounds

The reigning Division I rushing champion, Penny is a big back with the nimble feet to get creative and the leg drive to churn out yards between the tackles. He’s raw in the passing game and will likely have to come off the field on third downs early in his career, but was a prolific kick returner at the collegiate level.

73. Ian Thomas, TE, Indiana

Height: 6' 35⁄ 8 " | Weight: 259 pounds

A late-bloomer, Thomas has exactly the blend of athleticism and physicality you want at the position. He has the kind of speed to threaten up the seam, though he’s more dangerous in a catch-and-run capacity, thriving in contested-catch situations. He can hold up as a traditional in-line blocker as well. He’s raw after an abbreviated Big Ten career (he was a JUCO transfer) and struggled with injuries, but is a high-ceiling prospect if he can pull it together at the next level.

74. Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, EDGE, Oklahoma

Height: 6' 15⁄ 8 " | Weight: 253 pounds

An undersized edge rusher, Okoronkwo might be relegated to a situational role in the NFL. But he’s fast and flexible coming around the edge, and offers upside in a draft class short on edge rushers.

75. Equanimeous St. Brown, WR, Notre Dame

Height: 6' 43⁄ 4 " | Weight: 214 pounds

A size/speed prospect who has some untapped upside, St. Brown’s lack of production last season was surely due in part to Notre Dame’s rotation of shaky passers under center and run-heavy approach. But it was also due in part to St. Brown’s inability to consistently separate against often physically overmatched corners, as well as shaky ball skills. He flashes the kind of rare athleticism for his size to be a star, but has to prove he can be consistent.

76. Malik Jefferson, LB, Texas

Height: 6' 21⁄ 4 " | Weight: 236 pounds

Once considered the top linebacker recruit in the nation, Jefferson didn’t live up to the hype at Texas. But he has the size and athleticism for the NFL, and could eventually thrive if asked to play in a more structured system that allows him to run around and hit, rather than try to quarterback a defense and process a lot of info.

77. Desmond Harrison, OT, West Georgia

Height: 6' 6" | Weight: 292 pounds

He was dismissed from the program at Texas for repeated violations of team rules—there will be teams who remove him from draft boards due to character concerns. But he has prototypical length and athleticism for left tackle, and he was downright nasty finishing blocks against overmatched competition at the Division-II level. He’s a risk due to the off-the-field concerns and level of competition (he’ll surely need a developmental year or two), but the talent, at a premium position, is impossible to ignore.

78. Michael Gallup, WR, Colorado St.

Height: 6' 03⁄ 4 " | Weight: 205 pounds

A hugely productive Mountain West receiver, Gallup brings a good blend of size and athleticism, the question is whether or not he can consistently create separation at the next level. (His tape against Alabama, the only secondary that offered anything close to the level of competition Gallup will see going forward, was less than impressive.)

79. Frank Ragnow, C, Arkansas

Height: 6' 51⁄ 8 " | Weight: 312 pounds

His senior season was derailed by an ankle injury, but when healthy Ragnow is a reliable technician with the snap-and-step quickness to get out on reach blocks. He can plug in as a starter next fall.

80. Jeff Holland, EDGE, Auburn

Height: 6' 13⁄ 8 " | Weight: 249 pounds

His athleticism doesn’t jump off the tape, but Holland flashes good initial quickness to go along with long arms and active, powerful hands in the pass rush. He’s more of a technician than an edge burner, but offers the potential to become a quality complementary edge rusher.

81. Geron Christian, OT, Louisville

Height: 6' 51⁄ 8 " | Weight: 298 pounds

A three-year starter at Louisville, Christian is a natural athlete (he has a basketball background) with the prototypical length to play tackle. He’s more of a finesse player, a capable pass-protector who doesn’t generate the kind of push he should in the run game, but some of that will come with improved technique. He should enter the league as a swing tackle with a chance to become a starter.

82. D.J. Chark, WR, LSU

Height: 6' 27⁄ 8 " | Weight: 199 pounds

Another LSU receiver with underwhelming production but big-time measurables, teams will have to decide how much untapped potential Chark has coming out of a program that seems to be on a never-ending search for a quarterback. He’s had a promising postseason though, shining at the Senior Bowl and at the combine (4.34 forty, 40-inch vertical leap). He’s a developmental prospect who at least has the explosive speed to concern opposing defenses as a situational deep threat.

83. Josh Sweat, EDGE, Florida State

Height: 6' 43⁄ 4 " | Weight: 251 pounds

An explosive athlete with a good motor and quick, powerful hands, Sweat has plenty of upside to work with. But he’s raw, often absurdly slow at the snap and with a limited repertoire of pass-rush moves. Medicals are also a question, dating back to a major knee injury (torn ACL and dislocated knee cap) suffered in high school that lingered into his FSU days.

84. Braden Smith, G, Auburn

Height: 6' 61⁄ 2 " | Weight: 315 pounds

A three-time All-SEC guard and two-time All-America (first-team as a senior), Smith it a little bit stiff as a mover, but has the kind of size and strength to dominate in a phone booth. He’s a potential plug-and-play right guard for a run-heavy offense.

85. Kyzir White, S, West Virginia

Height: 5' 103⁄ 4 " | Weight: 209 pounds

The defensive back in the White family (both older brothers are receivers; Kevin was selected seventh overall by the Bears in 2015 and Ka’Raun is a draftable prospect this year), Kyzir is a hybrid linebacker/safety who’s at his best playing in the box, filling hard against the run and attacking as a blitzer. Speed and an overall ability to cover are big questions though.

86. Kemoko Turay, EDGE, Rutgers

Height: 6' 45⁄ 8 " | Weight: 253 pounds

He’s raw, but Turay has as intriguing blend of length and explosive movement skills. He’s a little too stiff to be an edge burner, but he could develop into a force setting the edge with some value as a face-up rusher.

87. Trenton Thompson, DT, Georgia

Height: 6' 25⁄ 8 " | Weight: 288 pounds

He arrived at UGa as a five-star recruit, but battled injuries throughout his collegiate career and never lived up to the billing. However, the traits are there. He’s quick, flexible and has the heavy hands to produce as a disruptive three-technique. He’s a risk, but it wouldn’t be a shock if it turns out Thompson’s best football is ahead of him.

88. Dorance Armstrong Jr., EDGE, Kansas

Height: 6' 35⁄ 8 " | Weight: 257 pounds

His production as a pass rusher fell off a cliff in 2017, in part because of all the attention Armstrong drew as part of a bad Kansas defense. The length, flexibility and closing burst are there for him to become as quality edge rusher.

89. Tarvarus McFadden, CB, Florida State

Height: 6' 21⁄ 4 " | Weight: 204 pounds

A long press corner, the big question with McFadden is speed, and his answer at the combine wasn’t good (a 4.67 forty). The secondary question is whether or not to believe in his ball skills, getting shutout in the INT department last season after getting eight as a sophomore.

90. Chad Thomas, EDGE, Miami (Fla.)

Height: 6' 5" | Weight: 281 pounds

He’s one of the most impressive size/athleticism prospects in this class, but the production was never there at Miami. He’s a project, but has the kind of ceiling most edge players in this draft class can’t match.

91. Rashaan Gaulden, CB, Tennessee

Height: 6' 03⁄ 4 " | Weight: 197 pounds

Long speed is an issue (4.61 forty at the combine), but Gaulden brings a nice blend of size and twitch. He can cover the slot, making a ton of plays on the ball last season, and is extremely willing to step up as a run defender.

92. Jordan Lasley, WR, UCLA

Height: 6' 1" | Weight: 203 pounds

A burner with an impressive ability to go 0-to-60 along with decent size, Lasley was one of the nation’s best big-play threats as a junior. He seems to have issues tracking downfield though, as he consistently lets the ball get into his body and has a tendency to make routine catches into difficult ones (or, often, drops). He will also need a closer look from a character standpoint after multiple suspensions, including a three-game ban for violating team rules last season.

93. Jamarco Jones, OT, Ohio State

Height: 6' 4" | Weight: 299 pounds

Ohio State’s blindside protector the past two seasons, Jones’ long arms (351⁄ 8 inches) and above-average athleticism should allow him to stay at tackle in the NFL. He could hold his own as a serviceable starter.

94. Tre'Quan Smith, WR, UCF

Height: 6' 2" | Weight: 210 pounds

With a good combination of size and speed (4.49 forty) and a knack for creating late separation downfield, Smith has a chance to develop into a quality complementary deep threat and potential No. 2 receiver.

95. Jaylen Samuels, RB/FB/TE, N.C. State

Height: 5' 111⁄ 2 " | Weight: 225 pounds

A unique offensive weapon, Samuels lined up as a tight end, receiver, H-back, tailback and fullback for the Wolfpack. He’s a handful for linebackers in the passing game and a crafty runner between the tackles. The question is whether he measures up athletically—he does a little bit of everything, but can he do it at a high enough level?

96. Anthony Miller, WR, Memphis

Height: 5' 111⁄ 8 " | Weight: 201 pounds

A steady if unspectacular prospect, Miller was highly productive as Riley Ferguson’s go-to receiver at Memphis. A bit undersized and lacking the speed to be a true deep threat, he’ll likely be a better fit in the slot due to his quickness and competitiveness working in traffic. He’s battled drops in the past, but if that’s cleaned up he should become a quality complementary receiver.

97. Simmie Cobbs Jr., WR, Indiana

Height: 6' 31⁄ 8 " | Weight: 220 pounds

A big-bodied contested-catch specialist, Cobbs is a one-speed mover with some holes in his game—he won’t be for everyone. But he had his moments against Ohio State in an early-season matchup last year, and shows the downfield ball-tracking, strong hands and nuanced play (no receiver in the nation was better at keeping his hands down until the absolute last moment—there were no tells for a defender with his back to the ball) to potentially become a starter in the NFL.

98. Shaquem Griffin, LB/DB, UCF

Height: 6' 03⁄ 8 " | Weight: 227 pounds

You probably know the inspirational story by now: His left hand was amputated at age 4 but it didn't keep him from becoming a football star. The lack of a left hand poses some potential issues on the field (blocking as a special teamer and securing the ball on interceptions—though Griffin did have two career picks at UCF). But as you also know if you saw him at UCF, where he was the AAC’s defensive player of the year as a senior, Griffin has the athleticism and football character to make up for it. He might be something of a tweener, but his speed could allow him to thrive as a sub-package linebacker—capable of matching up with tight ends or covering ground as a free defender, with plus ability as a blitzer—as well as a core special teamer.

99. Joseph Noteboom, OT, TCU

Height: 6' 5" | Weight: 309 pounds

He has prototypical length and athleticism for the NFL (as he showed at the combine), but despite the physical gifts Noteboom was far from dominant at the collegiate level. He’s an intriguing developmental prospect, but has to prove he’s capable of handling NFL-caliber power.

100. Nick Nelson, CB, Wisconsin

Height: 5' 105⁄ 8 " | Weight: 200 pounds

The Hawaii transfer was an immediate star in Madison. Nelson has very good feet and the quickness to mirror underneath, and he has the requisite size and recovery speed to play outside as well as inside. At this point he’s far too handsy, especially downfield, and could draw a ton of flags under NFL rules. He also, somehow, had zero interceptions despite 42 passes defensed in his collegiate career, so ball skills are a question mark.

• Question or comment? Email us at talkback@themmqb.com.