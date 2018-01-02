College football round-up

Alabama will face Georgia for the National Championship after the Bulldogs squeaked by Oklahoma and Alabama dominated Clemson (though outgoing UCF coach has other thoughts on the nation's best team). Some other items of note: Five storylines to keep track of heading into the National Championship ... Da’Ron Payne, Alabama's 308-pound defensive lineman, had the best touchdown of the night ... Nick Saban reamed out offensive coordinator Brian Daboll late in the game but he was in a bad mood after being (accidentally) tackled by QB Jalen Hurts ... Tickets for the Alabama-UGA game are really, really expensive.

Baker Mayfield had an interesting final college game

Baker Mayfield's college career may be over, but he trolled like a champion in his final game. It began with a pregame message to Lee Corso, continued in warmups where he managed to annoy the entire UGA receiving corps and into the game with a throat slash after a Georgia missed field goal. Mayfield played well, throwing for two touchdowns and catching another on a trick play but was told to be more humble by a Georgia player after the final whistle. If karma is a thing, he'll be a Brown.

This is what a women's hockey team looked like in 1909

These woman are amazing. I don't get how they skated with such a straight blade.

I can't think of a better way to kick off 2018 than with Louisiana native (and Saints superfan) Brooks Nader, who was nice enough to send me some new photos. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

Hero coach takes wheel of runaway bus

Major props to Dubuque women’s basketball coach Justin Smith, who took control of the team bus after the driver passed out an kept the speed above 50 mph until the authorities could come and defuse the bomb. Okay, that didn't happen (but it did in Speed, if you're looking for a good movie to watch). Smith did take control of the bus after the driver passed out, only he hit the emergency brake and made sure nobody was injured.

101 ways to make an $1,000 in 2018

Did you know the average American household throws out between $1,350 and $2,275 in food each year? That's one of the may things I learned in this handy article.

Worst holiday photo fails

These people need to find a hobby that isn't photography.

Whoa, Nellie

Such a thrill.. each time walking into the Keith Jackson B’cast Center at the @rosebowlgame. He called 15 Granddaddies. Impossible NOT to feel honored, humbled to be one of 7 who have EVER done this job pic.twitter.com/VUjny7Yapy — Chris Fowler (@cbfowler) December 31, 2017

Dabo is rich

$5,976: What Dabo Swinney made as a graduate assistant at Alabama in 1993.



$18,493: What Dabo Swinney got paid PER DAY to coach this year's Clemson team. pic.twitter.com/GlJAKHWiEr — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 2, 2018

Disney takes a stand

Disney hotels are banning ‘do not disturb’ signs on rooms – so now staff can just walk right in https://t.co/GYfTgUCgWv — The Sun (@TheSun) January 2, 2018

Odds & Ends

The lovefest between Bills fans and Andy Dalton is my favorite sports story of 2018 ... Chris Paul's new Texas mansion has way too many bathrooms ... This (now deceased) Browns fan had a lot to say in his obituary ... Great work by SB Nation writer Ryan Nanni, who served as the Outback Bowl's Bloomin’ Onion Man mascot ... Mets fans are mad at Keith Hernandez for spending New Years with Donald Trump ... Wendy's is so great on social media ... The 15 best late-night TV moments of 2017 ... Steve Harvey's New Year's outfit was interesting ... Tiffany Trump spent New Year's Eve at a Playboy party ... The 10 biggest business scandals of 2017.

What a grab!

All punters should be this excitable

UCF Punter Mac Loudermilk continues to be extremely #ForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/KgTPFRz15j — Barstool Heartland (@barstoolhrtland) January 1, 2018

Proud dad alert

Man hears for first time in 30 years

My Favorite Things

