Tuesday's Hot Clicks: Brooks Nader; Baker Mayfield Would Not Stop Trolling in Oklahoma-Georgia

In Tuesday's Hot Clicks, we look at Baker Mayfield and his trolling during Oklahoma-UGA.

By Andy Gray
January 02, 2018

College football round-up

Alabama will face Georgia for the National Championship after the Bulldogs squeaked by Oklahoma and Alabama dominated Clemson (though outgoing UCF coach has other thoughts on the nation's best team). Some other items of note: Five storylines to keep track of heading into the National Championship ... Da’Ron Payne, Alabama's 308-pound defensive lineman, had the best touchdown of the night ... Nick Saban reamed out offensive coordinator Brian Daboll late in the game but he was in a bad mood after being (accidentally) tackled by QB Jalen Hurts  ... Tickets for the Alabama-UGA game are really, really expensive.

Baker Mayfield had an interesting final college game

Baker Mayfield's college career may be over, but he trolled like a champion in his final game. It began with a pregame message to Lee Corso, continued in warmups where he managed to annoy the entire UGA receiving corps and into the game with a throat slash after a Georgia missed field goal. Mayfield played well, throwing for two touchdowns and catching another on a trick play but was told to be more humble by a Georgia player after the final whistle. If karma is a thing, he'll be a Brown.

This is what a women's hockey team looked like in 1909

These woman are amazing. I don't get how they skated with such a straight blade.

Brooks Nader: Lovely Lady of the Day
1 of 26

Advertisement

I can't think of a better way to kick off 2018 than with Louisiana native (and Saints superfan) Brooks Nader, who was nice enough to send me some new photos. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery). 

Hero coach takes wheel of runaway bus

Major props to Dubuque women’s basketball coach Justin Smith, who took control of the team bus after the driver passed out an kept the speed above 50 mph until the authorities could come and defuse the bomb. Okay, that didn't happen (but it did in Speed, if you're looking for a good movie to watch). Smith did take control of the bus after the driver passed out, only he hit the emergency brake and made sure nobody was injured. 

101 ways to make an $1,000 in 2018

Did you know the average American household throws out between $1,350 and $2,275 in food each year? That's one of the may things I learned in this handy article.

Worst holiday photo fails

These people need to find a hobby that isn't photography.

Whoa, Nellie

Dabo is rich

Disney takes a stand

Odds & Ends

The lovefest between Bills fans and Andy Dalton is my favorite sports story of 2018 ... Chris Paul's new Texas mansion has way too many bathrooms ... This (now deceased) Browns fan had a lot to say in his obituary ... Great work by SB Nation writer Ryan Nanni, who served as the Outback Bowl's Bloomin’ Onion Man mascot ... Mets fans are mad at Keith Hernandez for spending New Years with Donald Trump ... Wendy's is so great on social media ... The 15 best late-night TV moments of 2017 ... Steve Harvey's New Year's outfit was interesting ... Tiffany Trump spent New Year's Eve at a Playboy party ... The 10 biggest business scandals of 2017.

What a grab!

All punters should be this excitable

Proud dad alert

Man hears for first time in 30 years

My Favorite Things

Email Andy (andy_gray@simail.com) with any questions or visit him on Twitter. Previous editions of Hot Clicks can be found here.

You May Like

More Extra Mustard

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters