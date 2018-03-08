While NFL free agency doesn't officially begin until the league's new year starts on March 14, rumors and news are beginning to flow regarding some big names.

On Wednesday, the Seahawks parted with a three-time Pro Bowler and the Rams traded away a player they signed to a four-year contract extension just five months ago. It's a reminder that anything can happen in the NFL, and that virtually any player can be moved at any time.

Here is all the latest news, buzz and rumors as clubs start building for next season.

• The Seahawks traded defensive end Michael Bennett and a seventh-round pick to the Eagles for a fifth-round pick and wide receiver Marcus Johnson. Bennett, 32, has made the Pro Bowl in each of the past three seasons.

• The Rams traded linebacker Alec Ogletree and a seventh-round pick to the Giants for a fourth- and sixth-round pick in this year's draft. Ogletree signed a four-year, $43 million deal with Los Angeles in October. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)

• Richard Sherman's mother posted on Facebook saying her son's time with the Seahawks was over, and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Sherman had said goodbye to his teammates via text message. Nothing is official yet, but it appears Seattle is looking to either trade or re-structure Sherman's contract—he comes with a $13.2 million cap hit in 2018. (Ian Rapaport, NFL Network)

• The Steelers placed Le'Veon Bell on a one-year placeholder franchise tag worth $14.5 million, and the two parties will now attempt to reach a long-term agreement before the season. If Bell does not receive a long-term deal that pays him at least $14.5 million annually, as he's said he wants, he will not report to training camp or OTAs but will play in Week 1. (Jeremy Fowler, ESPN)

• The 49ers agreed to a three-year contract extension with wide receiver Marquise Goodwin worth $20.3 million with $10 million guaranteed. Goodwin, 27, had 56 receptions for 962 yards and two touchdowns last season. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

• Free-agent defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson, who was recently released by the Jets, met with the Packers on Wednesday. He'll meet with other potential suitors going forward. (Tom Wilkerson, Milwaukee-Journal Sentinel)

• The Patriots released tight end Martellus Bennett, whom they picked up midseason last year after the 30-year-old was released by the Packers. (Official)

• Running back Jonathan Stewart is visiting with Seattle today. The Panthers recently released the 30-year-old, who is the franchise's all-time leader in rushing yards. (Mike Garafolo, NFL Network)

• The Broncos are open shopping polarizing cornerback Aqib Talib, and the Patriots and 49ers are among the interested teams. Talib, 32, played two seasons in New England (2012-13). He has two years left on the six-year, $57 million deal he signed with the Broncos before the 2014 season and has made the Pro Bowl each of the past four seaons. (Mike Klis, 9news)