How Did Shaquem Griffin Lose His Hand?

Shaquem Griffin is one of the best stories in football right now.

The former UCF linebacker has only his right hand yet became the AAC defensive player of the year in 2016 and was named a second-team All-American in 2017. He took the NFL combine by storm, putting up 20 reps on the bench press with a prosthetic right hand and running a 4.38 40-yard dash, the fastest time from a linebacker since 2013.

When Griffin was in his mother's womb with his twin brother, Seahawks cornerback Shaquil, the amniotic sac wrapped around Shaquem's wrist. Normally doctors would operate to try and fix this issue, but the risk was deemed to great because Shaquil was also in the womb, according to ESPN.

Griffin was thus born with amniotic band syndrome, a congenital disorder that constricts the appendages, including fingers and toes. When he was born, the tissue his his fingers were soft—as ESPN describes it, "his fingers like a glove filled with jelly."

When Griffin was four years old, his parents discovered him planning to amputate his fingers to alleviate excruciating pain. His parents scheduled an amputation of his entire left hand the next day.