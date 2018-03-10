The Browns aren't done trading yet, completing four trades in less than 24 hours.

Cleveland's latest move is sending defensive tackle Danny Shelton to New England, ESPN's Field Yates and Adam Schefter. The Browns get a third-round pick in 2019 from the Patriots, while New England also gets a 2018 fifth-round pick from the Browns.

The move comes after three major deals Friday.

Cleveland first landed Dolphins franchise-tagged wide receiver Jarvis Landry in exchange for two draft picks, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Neither of the picks are first or second rounders.

The team later added Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor in exchange for the 65th pick in this year's draft, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The team finally got Green Bay cornerback Damarious Randall in exchange for quarterback Deshone Kizer, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Shelton was drafted No. 12 overall by the Browns in 2015 out of the University of Washington and has spent the past two seasons in Cleveland.