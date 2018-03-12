Seattle Seahawks cornerbacks Mike Tyson and Neiko Thorpe were verbally attacked by a woman who allegedly followed them to work at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center and then told them to get off their knees and play.

Thorpe recorded the encounter on Snapchat with a location tag from Renton, Washington. The woman is upset that players have been kneeling during the national anthem in protest of racial injustice in America.

The woman can be heard saying: "Stand up and be a man" and "All I care about is that my tax dollars pay for you to play and go f---king play and get off your f--king knees."

Watch the video below (Note: Language not suitable for work):

The woman was asked for her name but she did not reveal it before driving away.

Thorpe played 14 games for the Seahawks last season and recorded 12 tackles. Tyson was drafted by Seattle in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL draft but has yet to play a game.