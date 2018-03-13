Report: Packers to Sign Former Jets DE Muhammad Wilkerson

The Packers have agreed to terms with free-agent defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson, according to ESPN's Rob Demovsky. The deal is reportedly worth a maximum of $8 million, per NFL Network's Jason La Canfora.

Wilkerson, 28, was released by the Jets after a tumultuous 2017 season during which he had just 3.5 sacks, his lowest total since his rookie season.

New York signed Wilkerson, the team's first-round pick in the 2011 draft, to a five-year extension that included $53 million in guarantees after his Pro Bowl season in 2015, but it did not fare out as planned. Issues came to a head this season, when Wilkerson was inactive in the last three games after showing up late to multiple team meetings.

Green Bay has been active on Tuesday, and this is the third significant roster move the franchise has made on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, the Packers agreed to three-year deal with Pro Bowl tight end Jimmy Graham and released wide receiver Jordy Nelson, who had spent 10 years in Green Bay.

Wilkerson joins a Packers defense that finished 22nd in yards allowed per game (348.9) and 26th in points allowed (24.0). Green Bay managed 37 sacks as a team in 2017, the league's 17th highest total. For his seven-year career, Wilkerson has 44.5 sacks and 11 forced fumbles.