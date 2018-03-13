Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is expected to sign a one-year deal with the Jets, reports ESPN's Chris Mortensen.

Bridgewater played for the first time in November after suffering a gruesome knee injury before the 2016 season. After working his way back to the Minnesota roster, he only played one game despite being on the active roster. In that game, he threw two passes, and one was intercepted. The Vikings went with quarterback Case Keenum.

Minnesota has elected to let quarterbacks Keenum, Sam Bradford and Bridgewater test free agency.

Keenum has reportedly agreed to a deal with the Denver Broncos.

Sam Bradford has reportedly signed a one-year deal with Arizona worth $20 million. It includes $15 million in guarantees.

In their place will likely be former Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins who is planning to sign a three-year deal worth $84 million with Minnesota.

NFL free agency opens Wednesday afternoon.