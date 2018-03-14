The Cardinals have released defensive back Tyrann Mathieu after the two sides couldn't agree on a new contract, the team announced Wednesday.

He due a $5 million roster bonus and another $13 million in guarantees on 2018 and 2019 salaries if he stayed on the team. Mathieu said the team asked him to take a pay cut.

The 25-year-old was a 2013 third-round pick, and he has 11 interceptions and four sacks in 66 games. In 2015, he was named to the Pro Bowl and the NFL All-Pro Team. Last season, he had 78 combined tackles, one sack and two interceptions.

He tore his left ACL in 2013 and his right one in 2015.

NFL Networks' Ian Rapoport reported that Mathieu messaged him shortly after the news: "I'm ready for the new challenge. Ready to take my spot as top DB. Fresh starts are good!"