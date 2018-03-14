Source: Nate Solder To Sign Four-Year, $62-Million Contract With Giants

The Giants are adding the top free agent offensive tackle.

By Chris Chavez
March 14, 2018

The New York Giants are expected to sign left tackle Nate Solder, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that the deal is expected to be worth $60 million for four years. About $35 million of the money in the deal is guaranteed.

The New England Patriots and the Houston Texans were the other two teams interested in Solder, according to Albert Breer of the MMQB.

Solder has played the past seven seasons with the New England Patriots and has played in four Super bowls protecting Tom Brady's blindside. He was invited to the Pro Bowl in 2017 as an alternate but could not play because the Patriots were preparing for Super Bowl LII, which they lost to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Giants are looking to improve their offensive line after finishing the year ranked 26th in rushing offense with just 96.8 yards per game.

