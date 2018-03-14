The New York Giants are expected to sign left tackle Nate Solder, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that the deal is expected to be worth $60 million for four years. About $35 million of the money in the deal is guaranteed.

The New England Patriots and the Houston Texans were the other two teams interested in Solder, according to Albert Breer of the MMQB.

As we mentioned yesterday, Giants pivoted from Andrew Norwell and directed that money towards the pursuit of Nate Solder. In the end, their willingness to make one guy the highest paid OG landed them the new highest paid OT. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 14, 2018

This is a big, big loss for the Patriots. Over the last 17 years, left tackle has been the second most stable spot on the roster, behind QB. Was Matt Light for 11 years, and Nate Solder for the last 6. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 14, 2018

Solder has played the past seven seasons with the New England Patriots and has played in four Super bowls protecting Tom Brady's blindside. He was invited to the Pro Bowl in 2017 as an alternate but could not play because the Patriots were preparing for Super Bowl LII, which they lost to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Giants are looking to improve their offensive line after finishing the year ranked 26th in rushing offense with just 96.8 yards per game.