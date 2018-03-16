Safety Eric Reid believes that he is still a free agent due to his protests during the national anthem during the past NFL season, he tweeted on Thursday night.

In December, Reid said that he believes his demonstrations and activism could have an impact on his upcoming free agency.

"The notion that I can be a great signing for your team for cheap, not because of my skill set but because I’ve protested systemic oppression, is ludicrous. If you think is, then your mindset is part of the problem too," he tweeted.

"GMs aren’t the hold up broski. It’s ownership," he wrote in response to a tweet. "People who know football know who can play. People who know me, know my character."

As a member of the San Francisco 49ers, Reid was the first NFL player to join quarterback Colin Kaepernick in kneeling during the national anthem in September 2016.

Kaepernick started the protests against racial and social injustice in America and it quickly spread throughout the league. Kaepernick opted out of his contract with the 49ers in March 2017 and was not signed by any team last season. He remains a free agent and was most recently seen throwing in Houston, Texas.

Reid had 67 tackles and two interceptions for the 49ers last season.