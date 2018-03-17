Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch will be return to the team next season, reports NFL.com's Ian Rapoport.

According to the report, Lynch is set to receive a $1 million roster bonus on Sunday. He is set to make $4 million in base salary for the 2018 season.

Lynch, 31, played in 15 games for the Raiders last season, rushing for 891 yards and seven touchdowns.

Lynch is expected to be the feature back in Oakland's offense even with the arrival of former Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Doug Martin, who agreed to a one-year deal with the team.

Oakland went 6–10 in 2017 and fired their head coach Jack Del Rio at the end of the season.

The team hired former coach Jon Gruden and reportedly signed him to a 10–year, $100 million deal.