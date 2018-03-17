Report: Buccaneers Sign DE Vinny Curry to Three-Year Deal

Vinny Curry has signed with the Buccaneers one day after the Eagles released him, according to an ESPN report. 

By Daniel Rapaport
March 17, 2018

Defensive end Vinny Curry has reached an agreement with the Buccaneers on a three-year deal worth up to $27 million, according to ESPN. The contract comes with $11.5 million in injury guarantees. 

Curry, 29, was released by the Eagles on Friday. He had three sacks and 41 quarterback hurries in 2017 and had four tackles in Philadelphia's 41-33 victory over the Patriots in Super Bowl LII. 

Curry has been remarkably durable in recent years—he hasn't missed a regular-season game since 2013. 

A second round pick out of Marshall in 2012, Curry has 22 sacks over his six-year career. He joins a Buccaneers defense that managed just 22 sacks last season, the lowest total in the NFL. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now