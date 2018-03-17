Report: Buccaneers Sign DE Vinny Curry to Three-Year Deal

Vinny Curry has signed with the Buccaneers one day after the Eagles released him, according to an ESPN report.
Defensive end Vinny Curry has reached an agreement with the Buccaneers on a three-year deal worth up to $27 million, according to ESPN. The contract comes with $11.5 million in injury guarantees.
Curry, 29, was released by the Eagles on Friday. He had three sacks and 41 quarterback hurries in 2017 and had four tackles in Philadelphia's 41-33 victory over the Patriots in Super Bowl LII.
Curry has been remarkably durable in recent years—he hasn't missed a regular-season game since 2013.
A second round pick out of Marshall in 2012, Curry has 22 sacks over his six-year career. He joins a Buccaneers defense that managed just 22 sacks last season, the lowest total in the NFL.
