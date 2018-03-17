Report: Buccaneers Sign DE Vinny Curry to Three-Year Deal

Defensive end Vinny Curry has reached an agreement with the Buccaneers on a three-year deal worth up to $27 million, according to ESPN. The contract comes with $11.5 million in injury guarantees.

Curry, 29, was released by the Eagles on Friday. He had three sacks and 41 quarterback hurries in 2017 and had four tackles in Philadelphia's 41-33 victory over the Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

Curry has been remarkably durable in recent years—he hasn't missed a regular-season game since 2013.

A second round pick out of Marshall in 2012, Curry has 22 sacks over his six-year career. He joins a Buccaneers defense that managed just 22 sacks last season, the lowest total in the NFL.

