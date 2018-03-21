NFL Network analyst Deion Sanders might need to do some catching up with the current players of the game.

Sanders recently argued that the new Texans defensive back Tyrann Mathieu is the best safety in the league.

Naturally, as hot takes do, it started a Twitter back-and-forth between Sanders and a "fan."

How do you make this statement and not include the two first team AP All Pro safeties?? 🤔 @DeionSanders #INeedAnswers https://t.co/HzRaV3h85g — Kevin Byard (@KB31_Era) March 20, 2018

Turns out that fan is Kevin Byard, who plays for the Titans and was a first-team All Pro with 87 tackles and eight interceptions last season.

But Sanders responded and didn't take Byard's comments too well as he didn't realize who Byard is.

You're looking at who writers tell u who's the best I know who players and former players feel is the best. I rest my case. You continue to be a fan and i will continue being the man. #Truth https://t.co/gnpwJHjxEK — Deion Sanders (@DeionSanders) March 20, 2018

Well Byard isn't letting Sanders get the best of him.

But the numbers nor film add up. How do you overlook guys like Harrison Smith, Earl Thomas, and Eric Berry as not being the best in the game? I never said I was the best but I’m on my way. You continue to be a fan and I will continue going to the pro bowl and being great #Truth https://t.co/s099lNjiq2 — Kevin Byard (@KB31_Era) March 20, 2018

No need you guys.. It’s already screenshot on my lock screen #Motivation https://t.co/NTAmMytjwg — Kevin Byard (@KB31_Era) March 20, 2018

And if you didn’t know, I am a CURRENT player who watches a ton of film so trust me, I know who’s balling and who is not. Talking about be a fan 😂 https://t.co/s099lNjiq2 — Kevin Byard (@KB31_Era) March 20, 2018

For Sanders, a blue check next to a name is probably someone you should take a look at before responding to.