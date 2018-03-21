Deion Sanders Calls Out a 'Fan' Who is Actually Titans' Kevin Byard

NFL Network analyst Deion Sanders might need to do some catching up with the current players of the game. 

By Charlotte Carroll
March 21, 2018

Sanders recently argued that the new Texans defensive back Tyrann Mathieu is the best safety in the league. 

Naturally, as hot takes do, it started a Twitter back-and-forth between Sanders and a "fan."

Turns out that fan is Kevin Byard, who plays for the Titans and was a first-team All Pro with 87 tackles and eight interceptions last season. 

But Sanders responded and didn't take Byard's comments too well as he didn't realize who Byard is. 

Well Byard isn't letting Sanders get the best of him.

For Sanders, a blue check next to a name is probably someone you should take a look at before responding to. 

