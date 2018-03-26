The Giants are unlikely to trade star receiver Odell Beckham, NFL Network’s Kimberly Jones reports.

Jones quotes a source as saying a trade “probably won’t happen.”

The report comes several hours after Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reported the Rams had discussed a Beckham trade with the Giants. Jones says New York is “not shopping” Beckham, which doesn’t mean they won’t listen to offers.

Giants co-owner John Mara told reporters Sunday that he wouldn’t rule out the possibility of trading Beckham.

“I mean we’re certainly not shopping him, if that’s what you’re asking,” Mara said. “But when you’re coming off a season where you’re 3-13 and played as poorly as we played, I wouldn’t say anyone’s untouchable.”

Beckham is set to become a free agent after this season and is reportedly planning to hold out until he gets a new contract.