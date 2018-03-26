A day after New York Giants owner John Mara said that no one on the team's roster is “untouchable” in trade talks, wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. is reportedly steadfast in his desire for a contract extension.

According to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, Beckham "will not set foot on a field" without a new deal, whether it's from the Giants or any other team.

Beckham has indicated that he wants to be the highest paid player in the league.

The dynamic wideout is entering the final season of his rookie deal and is set to be paid $8.5 million in 2018.

Beckham, 25, only played in four games last season before breaking his ankle in an October game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Beckham, a three-time Pro Bowl, has 313 receptions and 38 touchdowns in his four NFL seasons.