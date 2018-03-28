The Cleveland Browns have dealt quarterback Cody Kessler to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a conditional late-round 2019 draft pick, the team announced.

Kessler was selected by the Browns in the third round of the 2016 NFL draft and started eight games in his rookie season. He was usurped for the 2017 season by DeShone Kizer but appeared in three games. He completed 11 passes for 126 yards.

The Browns have changed up their quarterback corps by trading with the Buffalo Bills for Tyrod Taylor and signing Drew Stanton as a free agent.

In Jacksonville, Kessler will serve as the back-up to Blake Bortles, who led the Jaguars to the AFC Championship Game.