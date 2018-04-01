Former NFL quarterback Todd Marinovich is back in jail after being arrested in California last week, according to Orange County Jail Records.

The records provided no account of why Marinovich had been arrested, but according to the records, he was arrested twice in the span of a week late last month.

Marinovich, 48, was arrested on March 19 and posted bail, but picked up again on the 23rd.

He is still in custody and according to the records is slated to be released May 3.

The arrest is just latest problem for the former Los Angeles Raiders signal-caller.

In August 2016, Marinovich was charged with trespassing, public nudity and possessing methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia after authorities say a naked Marinovich tried to open the sliding glass door of an Irvine, California home.

Marinovich was sentenced to 90 days in jail in that case, but could avoid jail time depending on if he stayed out of trouble.