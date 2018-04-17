Reliving the John Elway and Eli Manning Drafts

On the eve of the most important quarterback draft in years ... Former NFL general manager Ernie Accorsi with a living history of two of the most historically significant drafts ever: the 1983 draft, when Accorsi, as a rookie GM of the Baltimore Colts, drafted John Elway ... and the 2004 draft, when he set his sights as GM of the Giants on Eli Manning, and how he made that happen.

