Houston Texans defensive J.J. Watt and Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon were among the sports figures named to the Time 100, a list of the most influential people in the world.

Tennis star Roger Federer, Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant, snowboarder Chloe Kim, cricket player Virat Kohli and gymnast Rachael Denhollander also made the list.

Watt helped raise more than $37 million for the victims of Hurricane Harvey, which destroyed 300,000 homes and caused nearly $200 billion in damage.

"J.J. tackled Harvey’s destruction the same way he obliterates his opponents on the football field," Houston mayor Sylvester Turner said of Watt.

Rippon, who is openly gay, a bronze medal in the figure skating team event for the United States.

"He isn’t just a beautiful skater. He has humility, grace and an incredible sense of humor," entertainer Cher says of Rippon.

Durant helped lead the Golden State Warriors to their second title in the last three seasons. He averaged 35.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists in a five-game destruction of the Cleveland Cavaliers. But it was his dealings off the court that were recognized by Time.

"As an entrepreneur, KD brings the same relentless work ethic and pursuit of excellence that he has on the court, focusing on companies and products that are making lives better," said Eddy Cue, Apple's senior vice president of Internet software and services.

Kim captured the world's attention by winning the gold medal in the halfpipe at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

"She crushed it. Blew us all out of the water. Now the best thing Chloe Kim can do is be Chloe Kim," Momofuku restaurant group founder David Chang said of the 17–year–old Kim.

Federer continues to amaze on the tennis court, winning the Australian Open and Wimbledon at age 35.

"Roger knows that effective philanthropy, like great tennis, requires discipline and time. It will be a sad day for all of us fans when he hangs up his racket," Microsoft's Bill Gates said.

Denhollander came forward with her story of abuse by former USA gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar. Nassar was later convicted for sexual abuse, and accused for abusing more than 150 gymnast.

"None of us could have anticipated or prepared for the onslaught of emotions we’d experience just by being in that courtroom. It was overwhelming. And yet Rachael was there for each court session of that sentencing, each impact statement and each fellow survivor." gold medalist Aly Raisman said of Denhollander.