Monday Night Football: 2018 Games, Dates, Matchups

Find out the matchups for Monday night games in 2018.

By Jenna West
April 19, 2018

The NFL is back, and here's this season's slate of Monday night games.

ESPN will continue to feature primetime matchups each week.

The year kicks off with Jets at Lions (7:10 p.m. ET) and Rams at Raiders (10:20 p.m. ET).

See the full schedule below.

MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL SCHEDULE 2018

Week 1: Jets at Lions, Rams at Raiders (Sept. 10)

Week 2: Seahawks at Bears (Sept. 17)

Week 3: Steelers at Buccaneers (Sept. 24)

Week 4: Chiefs at Broncos (Oct. 1)

Week 5: Redskins at Saints (Oct. 8)

Week 6: 49ers at Packers (Oct. 15)

Week 7: Giants at Falcons (Oct. 22)

Week 8: Patriots at Bills (Oct. 29)

Week 9: Titans at Cowboys (Nov. 5)

Week 10: Giants at 49ers (Nov. 12)

Week 11: Chiefs at Rams (Nov. 19)

Week 12: Titans at Texans (Nov. 26)

Week 13: Redskins at Eagles (Dec. 3)

Week 14: Vikings at Seahawks (Dec. 10)

Week 15: Saints at Panthers (Dec. 17)

Week 16: Broncos at Raiders (Dec. 24)

Week 17: There is no Monday night game

