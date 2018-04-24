Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll says there still is a possibility of the team signing Colin Kaepernick and that reports of a postponed scheduled workout with the free-agent quarterback were "blown up."

Carroll said that Seattle is still evaluating the position, even after signing backups Stephen Morris and Austin Davis this offseason.

"We're still battling on all fronts, on all guys. We're still looking at guys and evaluating. There are still free agents we're looking at and in that the process just continues," Carroll said. "We've gone through the information gathering and we have a pretty good feel for where we are. It's ongoing. We're not done with that decision at all."

Carroll indicated that reports of the workout were "blown up."

"I think we've been working at this thing for some time now. I don't think that was really as telling as it came across," Carroll said. "We're really aware of him and he's a fine football player and there may be a place for him. We don't know that yet."

Kaepernick, 30, has not played since the 2016 season after protesting the national anthem throughout that season, citing racial inequality and police brutality.

Kaepernick filed a grievance last October against NFL owners for collusion, claiming they schemed to keep him off the football field because of his protests not his football ability.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Houston Texans owner Bob McNair are among those who have been deposed in the case.