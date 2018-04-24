Pete Carroll: Colin Kaepernick Signing Still A Possibility

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says team is still open to signing Colin Kaepernick

By Scooby Axson
April 24, 2018

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll says there still is a possibility of the team signing Colin Kaepernick and that reports of a postponed scheduled workout with the free-agent quarterback were "blown up."

Carroll said that Seattle is still evaluating the position, even after signing backups Stephen Morris and Austin Davis this offseason.

"We're still battling on all fronts, on all guys. We're still looking at guys and evaluating. There are still free agents we're looking at and in that the process just continues," Carroll said. "We've gone through the information gathering and we have a pretty good feel for where we are. It's ongoing. We're not done with that decision at all."

NFL
It’s Clear Now: Colin Kaepernick Will Not Be Signed

Carroll indicated that reports of the workout were "blown up."

"I think we've been working at this thing for some time now. I don't think that was really as telling as it came across," Carroll said. "We're really aware of him and he's a fine football player and there may be a place for him. We don't know that yet."Carroll said the reports of what happened with the intended workout were "blown up."

Kaepernick, 30, has not played since the 2016 season after protesting the national anthem throughout that season, citing racial inequality and police brutality.

Kaepernick filed a grievance last October against NFL owners for collusion, claiming they schemed to keep him off the football field because of his protests not his football ability.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Houston Texans owner Bob McNair are among those who have been deposed in the case.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)